Feature property | A secluded masterpiece

6 BED | 3 BATH | 5 CAR
Overlooking Horseshoe Lagoon this prestige home sits nestled in bushland close to river walking trails, wetlands and nature.
On a 12,300 square metre site, the home has six bedrooms, four living areas, a formal dining room, three bathrooms, a powder room, spa room/gym and a home office.
It was constructed in 1997 by master builders who were commissioned by the owners to complete a property of excellence.
The orientation of the home harnesses the sun in winter and the cool breezes of summer through high ceilings, wide passageways and doors.
Features include a spacious kitchen, a walk-in linen closet, ducted vacuum, commercial grade double glazed windows and a back to base security system.
There is also solar power with battery storage, a cellar and ducted reverse cycle air conditioning as well as four split systems.
There is a fully enclosed undercover entertaining area where large windows take in the surrounding views. It is heated via a gas furnace in cooler months and has large glass sliding doors that can be opened to let in a summer breeze.
There are two double garages, a two vehicle car port and two workshops. The property also has a self contained apartment.
Agent Brian Phegan says it is noteworthy that some others in the precinct have further subdivided.
"There is an impressive sense of community amongst the neighbours who have settled in this precinct," he said.
