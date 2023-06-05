Travelling solo: Empowering tips for independent adventurers

Whether you're planning an interstate road trip, or a whirlwind adventure across the ocean, travelling solo can be a truly transformative and empowering experience.



Solo travel allows you to break free from the constraints of everyday life, explore new destinations on your own terms, and discover the world from a fresh perspective.



While embarking on a trip for one may seem daunting at first, with the right mindset and preparation, it can become an unforgettable journey of self-discovery.

If you are looking to make the most of your next solo jet setting adventure, look no further.



Today, we share six empowering tips for independent adventurers who are ready to take on the world with me, myself and I.



Read on to find out more.

Safety first and foremost

While solo travel can indeed be liberating, it's essential to prioritise your safety, regardless of your travel destination.



For starters, live by the rule of staying vigilant and aware of your surroundings at all times.



Before you embark on your journey, be sure to research safe neighbourhoods, secure accommodations, and avoid walking alone late at night in unfamiliar areas.



For example if you're travelling to Canberra, it's best to explore popular hotels in Canberra, as accommodation in the inner city is likely to offer more comfort and security than short-term rentals.



While you're at it, consider sharing your travel plans with a trusted friend or family member, and keep them updated on your whereabouts and activities regularly.



Finally, always trust your instincts and take necessary precautions to ensure your well-being.

Pack smart and light

When travelling solo, packing light is key.



When you're getting your suitcase ready for your adventures, the best thing you can do is opt for versatile clothing items that can be mixed and matched easily, and pack essentials that suit the climate and activities you have planned.



Remember to include important documents, such as your passport, travel insurance, and emergency contact information.

Aside from the obvious benefits of not being bogged down by heavy bags, packing light encourages a minimalist mindset, allowing you to focus on experiences rather than material possessions.



With fewer belongings, you become more resourceful and learn to appreciate the essentials.



You'll also have space to collect souvenirs, gifts or mementos from your travels without feeling overwhelmed by excess baggage that can often cost a pretty penny.

Step out of your comfort zone

Regardless of your travel destination, a solo trip is the perfect opportunity to step out of your comfort zone and try new experiences.



It's important to be open to new adventures, whether it's trying local cuisine, participating in local festivals, or engaging in adrenaline-pumping activities, as embracing the unknown will not only enrich your journey but also foster personal growth and self-confidence.



This is the perfect opportunity to try your hand out at scuba diving, swimming with sharks, attending local festivals or any other thrilling adventure that challenges your comfort levels.



Engaging in these activities and experiences will not only enhance the enjoyment of your trip, but they will also forge cherished memories that you can fondly reminisce about for years to come.

Top Tip: Remember, stepping out of your comfort zone doesn't mean putting yourself in unsafe or reckless situations. It's about embracing new experiences, taking calculated risks, and challenging yourself to grow and expand your horizons.

Connect with Locals & Fellow Travellers



One of the joys of solo travel is the freedom to interact with people from different cultures and backgrounds.



To truly immerse yourself in your destination, we recommend engaging with locals, striking up conversations, and seeking their advice on hidden gems and authentic experiences.



For example, you can inquire with the knowledgeable hotel reception staff about the recommended restaurants or cultural attractions in the vicinity of your accommodation.

Additionally, consider connecting with fellow solo travellers you meet along the way.



Join local tours or stay in hostels, as these are great places to meet like-minded individuals who may become lifelong friends.



You can explore destinations together, go on day trips, or simply enjoy meals and conversations, eliminating any feelings of loneliness that may crop up along the way.

Stay flexible and embrace spontaneity

While planning is important, leaving room for spontaneity can lead to unexpected and remarkable experiences.



Although it can be challenging, especially if you're a 'Type A' individual, there is a certain freedom in allowing yourself to deviate from your initial plans and seize opportunities that arise along the way.



It could be stumbling upon a hidden gem, discovering a local festival or event, or receiving recommendations from fellow travellers.



Be open to changing your course as these unplanned encounters often transform into cherished and unforgettable moments that truly define your journey.



The magic and serendipity that travel offers lies ahead.

Take the time to self reflect

Last but certainly not least, travelling alone provides an excellent opportunity for some valuable self-reflection and introspection.



Without the presence of companions or the need to accommodate others' preferences, you can engage in activities that truly resonate with your unique interests and desires.



You have the freedom to choose how you spend your time, explore your passions, and embark on personal adventures that foster self-discovery.



Don't forget to take this precious time to indulge in self-care, whether it's practising mindfulness, journaling, treating yourself to a massage or indulging in activities that bring you joy.



Embrace solitude and relish the freedom to explore at your own pace.



Personal growth - that's what your solo adventure is all about.



And there you have it - everything you need to know to make the most of your next solo travel adventure.



By following these tips, you'll be well-prepared to navigate the world on your own, creating unforgettable memories and gaining a deeper understanding of yourself and the places you visit.



Embrace the unknown, trust yourself, and let the world become your teacher.

