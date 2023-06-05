LIGHTNING Steamers fullback Reuben Sarkis has been rewarded for his good form in a struggling side this year with a starting spot in the Southern Inland Rugby Union's representative team.
Sarkis, 20, in only his second season of senior rugby has been a bright spot in a dark season for the Albury-Wodonga club, which has only two wins after eight rounds.
The former sprinter has crossed for a stunning 11 tries in six matches, the most recent a 30m dash through the middle to give the Steamers a last-minute 24-19 win over Reddies in Wagga on Saturday.
He will slot onto a wing before likely being given a chance at fullback when the SIRU take on South Coast and Monaro at Goulburn on Saturday.
"I'm a little bit nervous but I think everyone on the team knows I've been picked there for a reason," he said.
"It's not a whole lot of time to get to know everyone and get to work together, so I'll just try my best and have a bit of fun with it - I think that's the whole point."
SIRU manager Jack Heffernan said Sarkis, as well as his younger brother Toby, 18, had been on the radar since junior levels.
"They're both quicker than than quick," he said.
Sarkis - who was a keen sprinter as a kid - started off in rugby league from five but when Toby was lured across to union followed suit and has been playing since age 14.
The emerging junior was struck down by an ACL injury but returned to sport at the start of last year and has been promoted from wing to the fullback position with all the responsibilities that entails.
"It's been a little bit daunting," he said.
"There is a little bit of pressure trying to control everyone around and trying to communicate as much as possible."
As for the bevy of tries?
"I do enjoy them but it's obviously not all me," he said.
Steamers coach James Kora described Saturday's second half as the 'Sarkis show" and said the selection was a great opportunity.
"He makes a huge difference for us, Reuben," Kora said.
"Just with his natural speed and his defence is pretty good for us in the back as well.
"It's pretty good to see our players move forward and represent.
"You learn a lot from different coaches and mixing it with the competition's best."
Sarkis trained with the squad on Sunday and will meet with them again on Friday.
The SIRU has won the last 11 provincial championships, and will take on South Coast and Monaro in two 40-minute games.
