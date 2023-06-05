Teen charged over Lavington crash that caused critical injuries

A teenager involved in a Lavington dirt bike crash that left himself and a younger teenager injured will face court on Wednesday after being released from hospital.
A 16-year-old who was in charge of the motorbike was also injured.
Neither youth had a helmet on.
Police were called to the scene about 5am after the 16-year-old lost control of the bike.
Both teenagers were taken to Albury hospital.
The younger man, who was in a critical condition, was then transported to Melbourne.
A police spokeswoman said the older boy had been released from hospital on Friday.
He faces traffic offences and a motorbike theft charge.
"The rider was released from hospital on Friday and was placed into police custody," a spokeswoman said yesterday.
"He has since been charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, and rider without helmet ride with one passenger without helmet," the spokeswoman said.
He has been released on conditional bail ahead of Wednesay's court appearance.
Police had established crime scenes at two locations on Parkland Crescent following the crash.
Specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit have been examining the matter.
There has been a spate of fatal and serious crashes in the region in recent weeks.
Ella Ball, 16, died in the May 20 incident, which left her sister, father and partner injured.
There have been 264 donations made, including two contributions of $1000.
A man has been charged with a string of offences over the crash.
He will face Albury Local Court next week after being interviewed and released on bail.
