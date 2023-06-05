The Border Mail
Teen charged over Lavington crash that caused critical injuries

By Local News
June 5 2023 - 7:00pm
Parkland Crescent in Lavington was blocked off for several hours last Tuesday after the dirt bike rider, 16, and his passenger, 15, were injured. The older teen has been released from hospital and charged, and will face court.
A teenager involved in a Lavington dirt bike crash that left himself and a younger teenager injured will face court on Wednesday after being released from hospital.

Local News

