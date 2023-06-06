Life has changed considerably for the incoming president of Albury Wodonga Toastmasters since she last took on the role.
Elizabeth (Libby) Mourik is a foundation member of the group, which began in 1999 with a focus on communication, leadership and fellowship, and has already led the committee twice before.
On Tuesday, June 6, she will take over from outgoing president Dale Smith at the Toastmasters' change over dinner.
"I'm an organiser, always have been," she said with a smile. "I actually enjoy working with a team of people, which I will be, and I know everyone."
Since her last stint as president more than a decade ago, Mrs Mourik had to learn how to speak again after a near-fatal snake bite in October 2015.
One familiar face has been Joy Sloan, another longtime Albury-Wodonga member who is also area director for this region as well as the incoming Border vice-president.
It's the giving and mentoring ... and just watching people grow from a shy little flower bud to a blossoming tree- Joy Sloan
Ms Sloan said Toastmasters involved "a bit more than just public speaking", with the activities helping develop confidence, interview techniques and interpersonal skills.
"For me it's the giving and mentoring," she said.
"And just watching people grow from a shy little flower bud to a blossoming tree.
"It's about encouraging people to meet their own goals."
The 2023-24 Albury Wodonga Toastmasters committee also includes VP education Catherine Press, VP membership Pieter Mourik, VP public relations Matt Anderson, secretary Dale Smith and treasurer Lee Brambley.
There are about 18 members and meetings are held on the first, third and any fifth Tuesday of the month.
More information and membership details are available on the Albury Wodonga Toastmasters Facebook page.
