A man who launched an unprovoked assault on another Albury library user was suffering from a psychotic episode, a court has heard.
It was likely also that Kiefer Thorpe would continue to have psychotic issues in jail until his medication was properly introduced.
Albury Local Court was told on Monday, June 5, that the 33-year-old, who falsely accused his much-older victim of being a paedophile, had suffered with mental illness-related ailments throughout his life.
But he had only received a schizophrenia diagnosis while being assessed for a Justice Health NSW report ordered by magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
The only treatment he had ever received was a two-month stint in the Albury hospital mental health facility Nolan House about five years ago.
While Ms McLaughlin found Thorpe's moral culpability had been greatly reduced by his illness, his offending was still so serious that he had to receive full-time jail.
"He was clearly psychotic at the time," she said of the incident on March 25.
The court heard previously how the victim, 74, was waiting for the doors to open when approached by Thorpe, who punched him to the mouth and accused him of being a paedophile.
"I accept of course," Ms McLaughlin said, "that (this accusation) is not the case."
Ms McLaughlin outlined how Thorpe kicked the man to his lower left leg.
The man suffered bruising and swelling after landing on his right shoulder before trying to flee across the Kiewa and Swift streets intersection.
Thorpe followed him, trapping the man in the entrance alcove outside the Australian Defence Force recruitment centre. He fell again.
Ms McLaughlin said even when he was being arrested, Thorpe continued to threaten the victim by yelling out "he was going to find him and kill him".
She said there was no alternative to full-time custody, but set a shorter minimum term so Thorpe could benefit from a longer period on supervision that could assist with stabilising his illness.
Thorpe was jailed for 16 months with a non-parole period of eight on previously guilty pleas to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intimidation.
These pleas put him in breach of a community corrections order previously imposed on a charge of break, enter and steal.
He will be released on November 24.
