Central Albury attack finished with Kiefer Thorpe threatening to kill his victim

By Nigel McNay
June 5 2023 - 9:00pm
Kiefer Thorpe has been jailed for 16 months for a savage assault on an Albury library patron.
A man who launched an unprovoked assault on another Albury library user was suffering from a psychotic episode, a court has heard.

