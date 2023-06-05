Undefeated ladder leaders Osborne are set to be without star midfielder Matt McGrory for the next month.
McGrory left last week for an overseas trip and missed the Tigers' thumping 184-point victory against Culcairn over the weekend.
Recruited from Gungahlin Jets in the AFL Canberra competition, McGrory has quickly established himself as one of the recruits of the season.
The super-fit midfielder regularly racks-up 35 plus touches and also has the ability to hurt the opposition on the scoreboard with his prodigious kicking.
Mackie said McGrory had made a huge impression in a short period of time at Tigerland.
"Matt has headed overseas for a month but will be back well before the start of finals," Mackie said.
"It's no surprise and we have planned for it to happen since the start of the season.
"He probably took a game or two to settle in but since then he has impressed everybody at the club both on and off the field.
"Internally we feel Matt is amongst our best midfielders at the club but other people can decide how he compares to the rest of the competition.
"But as a coach, I couldn't be happier to what he adds to our side and how he has been playing."
The Tigers have started the season in impressive fashion with an average winning margin of 75 points.
They boast a phenomenal home and away record under Mackie with 42 consecutive wins.
The only blemish on Mackie's coaching record at Tigerland is last year's shock grand final loss against Holbrook.
A loss that the Tigers look hellbent on avenging this season if early form is any indication.
"We have moved on from last year and we are not looking in the rearview mirror," Mackie said.
"We are just worried about what is in front of us.
"From a coaching point of view we have been playing some good footy and the playing group is hungry for success.
"There is plenty of competition for spots in the side at the moment which is what you want so complacency doesn't creep into the group.
"The boys know where we are at and internally everybody is towing the line at the moment."
In a deflating revelation for the rest of the competition, Mackie felt the Tigers boasted a stronger list this season compared to last year.
"Personally I think the list is stronger for sure," he said.
"The most improvement has come from getting more matches into the kids.
"The kids have thrived and have gone to another level.
"Then when you add two key forwards in Armstrong (Hayden) and Alexander (George).
"We did lose some talent over the summer but overall are a better side."
