A woman who got involved in a fight at a central Albury shopping centre says it all flowed from the constant bullying of her young daughter.
"It was the protection of a mother," she told Albury Local Court, after pleading guilty to a single charge of affray.
"This is just bullying that continues to happen."
The woman said she didn't know what else she could do at the time, telling magistrate Chris Halburd that she acted in the heat of the moment that day at West End Plaza.
But the disability support worker now regretted her actions from back on November 22.
"She (the victim) put her hands on my daughter and that's just what happened," she said.
The West Albury woman said the harassment had continued since then, with hand gestures directed towards her whenever these people went past.
Mr Halburd spared the woman a conviction when imposing a 12-month conditional release order.
He pointed out how the woman, at 43, had never been in trouble with the law before.
"It was most unfortunate," Mr Halburd said. "I accept the defendant is quite embarrassed by it all."
Police said a girl, 15, went to the shopping centre with her family about 7pm.
They were walking from the Coles supermarket to Kmart when they were approached by a group of four other girls who began calling out to the teenager.
They yelled offensive comments at the girl, including "you go and dig up your mum" - in reference to her dead mother.
A member of her family told her to ignore the taunts and keep walking, telling one of the girls: "You don't speak to her like that, little girl."
An older girl in the group replied: "I'm not scared of you."
About 15 minutes later, the offender approached the family in the company of the four girls.
She asked who spoke up for the 15-year-old, to which a woman replied "that's me".
"The accused immediately became confrontational with (the woman) and this resulted in a physical altercation."
Both suffered scratches.
"As far as I can remember," she told police on her arrest at home on April 18, "I must have tried to punch (the victim) but I do not remember any punches connecting with her."
