Wodonga has been dealt a blow ahead of Saturday's clash with Yarrawonga with Tom Johnson set to miss with suspension.
Johnson was reported by the field umpire over the weekend for striking Albury forward Kolby Heiner-Hennessy during the third-quarter.
The incident was deemed to be intentional, head high and of low impact.
Based on the grading, the sanction for the reportable offence is a two-match suspension.
However, Johnson will only miss one week after he submitted an early guilty plea.
Johnson has been in the best form of his career since suffering a broken leg in 2017 playing predominantly at centre half-back.
The powerfully built Bulldog looked the likely match-up this weekend for reigning Did Simpson medallist Leigh Williams.
The Bulldogs have slipped to fourth after successive losses against Wangaratta Rovers and Albury.
