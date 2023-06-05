Kiewa-Sandy Creek star Jack Di Mizio has been suspended for three weeks on a rough conduct charge.
The incident happened during the third quarter of the Hawks' round seven clash at Beechworth on May 27.
Di Mizio was charged by the match review panel after viewing footage of the incident.
He pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the three match ban.
Di Mizio missed the Hawks' big win over Wodonga Saints over the weekend which they won by 20 plus goals.
However, the star Hawk is unavailable in the short term after leaving for an overseas holiday.
Hawks coach Jack Neil said that the club had planned to be without one of its best players for an extended period.
"The bad news is that Jack has left for his trip overseas that the club was aware of since the start of the year," Neil said.
"The good news is that he will be back a month before the finals and be part of our finals assault."
The Hawks remain the only unbeaten side in the competition after reeling off eight consecutive wins.
They have already claimed the prized scalps of defending premier Chiltern in the opening round who were severely under-manned.
The Hawks also produced their best performance recently against Beechworth where they booted the opening 10 goals before eventually winning by 17 points.
They face Yackandandah this weekend who is also undefeated but had a draw with Chiltern.
