Kiewa-Sandy Creek star Jack Di Mizio set to miss several weeks after heading overseas

By Brent Godde
Updated June 5 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 5:00pm
Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Jack Di Mizio was recently suspended for three weeks on a rough conduct charge but has headed overseas for the short term.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Jack Di Mizio was recently suspended for three weeks on a rough conduct charge but has headed overseas for the short term.

Kiewa-Sandy Creek star Jack Di Mizio has been suspended for three weeks on a rough conduct charge.

