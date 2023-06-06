The Border Mail
Sixth-placed Jindera welcome the bye as the side battles a trio of injuries concerns

JC
By John Conroy
June 6 2023 - 12:00pm
After battling a calf injury earlier in the year, Bulldog recruit Trent Castles missed round eight with groin soreness.
JINDERA will welcome the bye as they try to overcome a trio of injury concerns.

