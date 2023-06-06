JINDERA will welcome the bye as they try to overcome a trio of injury concerns.
Power forward Trent Castles missed the side's shock loss to Lockhart on Saturday after pulling up sore in the side's 47-point victory over Henty a week earlier.
Meanwhile Mitch Lawrence, who has been a regular in the Bulldogs' best this season, is set to undergo scans after injuring his hand early in Saturday's game.
"(Castles) has been pulling up sore with his groins," Jindera coach Andrew Wilson said.
"We hope (he will be fit after the bye). We'll sit tight and wait and see.
"Mitch pushed on (on Saturday) but we'll wait and see and get some scans on his hand and see how severe it is."
Logan Testoni (knee swelling) couldn't return to the field on Saturday after also going down early, with Wilson saying his troops welcomed the bye after a 4-4 start.
"The guys are definitely looking for a breather, that's for sure, it's been a long first stint," he said.
"We've got a few injury concerns but we'll sit tight and see how it unfolds."
Will McGrath - another regular in the Dogs' best - would be back for the Murray Magpies after missing the Lockhart game due to unavailability.
The Jindera coach said Lockhart had been too good in the 47-point result which shook up Hume League calculations.
"It was very disappointing, unfortunately," he said.
"Lockhart outplayed us.
"We tried to tweak and change things but it just didn't happen."
