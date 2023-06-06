Zimbabwe international Roy Kaia is heading to Cricket Albury-Wodonga in 2023/24.
The 31-year-old has signed to play for Albury, following in the footsteps of his younger brother Innocent.
Kaia, a batting all-rounder who bowls off-spin, has played three Test Matches and a One Day International and he captained Zimbabwe A in their recent series against Pakistan.
"It's nice to get it done early," Albury captain Ross Dixon said.
"Once we knew Roy was available, we jumped on it.
"It all happened in less than 24 hours, we got everything drawn up and signed so it was pretty quick.
"It's a no-brainer, he's got a good track record and, more importantly, we know he's a good person from a good family.
"Roy is an all-rounder and he'll work mainly as a batting coach, more of a technical coach, with some of the younger players who want to improve their game.
"He's got a proven track record batting in first-class cricket and a couple of years ago, he won the domestic T20 player of the tournament in Zimbabwe and that was predominantly as a bowler.
"To have someone of that calibre who can bat in the top four and guarantees you 10 overs of quality spin a week is massive.
"He's clearly got leadership qualities and we're confident Roy can have the same impact Innocent had for us."
Albury reached a fourth consecutive provincial preliminary final last season before Jerim Hayes and Alex Popko stepped down as co-coaches.
Both remain at the club as players although there is expected to be a reasonable turnover among the first grade at Billson Park.
"We see this as a really good opportunity for us to go again and have a push for the flag," Dixon said.
"Having reached the grand final in 2021/22, we didn't perform how we wanted to last year but we're determined to build on what has been a very successful period in the club's history.
"As proud as we are of the progress we've made, though, we won't be satisfied until we take it to the next level and to do that, we have to freshen up the group."
Jaeden O'Connell, a former Albury junior, has rejoined the club from Baranduda after winning the CAW District bowling award last season.
