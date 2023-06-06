The Border Mail
Roy Kaia: Zimbabwe A captain signs with Albury Cricket Club for 2023/24

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 6 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
Roy Kaia will offer so much to Albury on and off the field.
Roy Kaia will offer so much to Albury on and off the field.

Zimbabwe international Roy Kaia is heading to Cricket Albury-Wodonga in 2023/24.

