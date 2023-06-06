Man hospitalised after crashing into tree in Hamilton Valley

A man has been hospitalised after crashing into a tree on a busy Hamilton Valley road.
The driver, aged in his 30s, is thought to have suffered a medical episode before the incident.
Emergency crews were called to Burrows Road, between Pearsall Street and Michelle Avenue, about 9.50pm on Monday.
The man's red Ford Falcon sedan slid out following rainfall.
The vehicle heavily impacted with the tree, on the left side of the vehicle.
The car was badly damaged.
It had to be towed from the scene.
An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman had limited details but said the man suffered a medical problem and was treated at the scene by paramedics.
Police said the man was taken to Albury hospital for medical treatment.
There have been several bad crashes on the stretch of road.
Daniel Hardiman, 18, died after crashing his motorbike into a tree about 200 metres south of the crash site in January 2010.
A sign noting the boundary between Hamilton Valley and Lavington was also knocked over by a car in December 2019.
The crash comes as police on both sides of the border prepare to run road safety operations for the King's Birthday long weekend.
Double demerit points will be enforced in NSW for certain offences from Friday to Monday.
Victoria's operation will run during the same period.
North East Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Savage said the road safety blitz coincided with the opening of the snow season.
"Police will be highly visible and enforcing across the state to reduce road trauma and positively influence road user behaviour," he said.
"Police will be targeting speeding and impaired drivers - you should expect to be tested for drugs and alcohol.
"Distraction and fatigue will also be a focus, as it continues to be a factor in fatal and serious injury collisions.
"Long weekends are high-risk periods on our roads, and the June long weekend presents additional challenges with poor visibility and likely wintery weather conditions
"The King's Birthday long weekend also coincides with the official opening of Victoria's snow season, and after a record-breaking attendance last year, police are again preparing for a high volume of visitors to the state's alpine regions."
Acting Senior Sergeant Savage said those who are heading to the skifields needed to carry snow chains and fit them when they are required.
