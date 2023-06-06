The Border Mail
Man hospitalised after crashing into tree in Hamilton Valley

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 6 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:25pm
There have been several serious crashes nearby, including a fatal motorbike collision in 2010 and a crash in which a man was pulled from a burning car in 2017.
A man has been hospitalised after crashing into a tree on a busy Hamilton Valley road.

