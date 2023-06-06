A popular North East eatery has branched into Albury with the opening of its second store.
Clean Bowled, launched at Bright in 2020, now has a second location in Myer Centrepoint and it has been met with a positive response.
The business focuses on healthy breakfast and lunch bowl options, that can be made quickly.
Owners Doug Badrock and Tom Mullane-Grant are excited to enter the Albury market after the establishment of the Bright store early in the pandemic.
Mr Badrock has more than two decades of experience as a chef, including five years at Bright Brewery, but saw a gap in the market for healthy bowls.
Clean Bowled offers a core range of three breakfast bowls, four smoothies and five lunch bowls, but all can be customised.
"We found a need for it when we were holidaying on the Sunshine Coast and came across a similar sort of concept. We knew straight away that it would work at Bright and on the Border," Mr Badrock said.
"As soon as COVID subsided, we quickly realised that everyone was really conscious of what they were eating. We've been surprised at all the tradies that come into the Bright store and even the Albury store so far has been unbelievable, so we're catering for everyone.
"Our acai bowls are super popular. I think we're the only people in the North East, particularly Albury-Wodonga to do Acai Flow (an acai mixture sourced from the Amazon jungle), which is a growing trend at the moment in the healthy market.
"It's classed as a superfood, so that'll be super popular, especially in the warmer months as well."
Mr Badrock said Clean Bowled Albury has created nine new jobs and aimed to source all of its fresh produce from the Border region.
The store sells Platform 9 Coffee, roasted in Albury.
Mr Mullane-Grant said the choice to open in Albury was helped by the fact there was a similar lifestyle to Bright.
"From Bright's perspective, it's an active community up here with trail runners and cyclists and mountain bikers and we think Albury has that," he said.
"It's really interesting to see the different communities that Albury has who are really health-conscious.
"Bright is a good day trip destination for a lot of people from Albury-Wodonga, so they're quite familiar with Clean Bowled.
"The space we've got in Albury is a really high traffic area. It's a great spot for people to see us and get noticed."
Clean Bowled is located near the Swift Street entrance to Myer Centrepoint, next to Sushia and opposite Beechworth Bakery and Bakers Delight.
The store opens at 8am from Monday to Saturday and will mostly close around 4pm, while Sunday's hours are likely to be 9am to 2pm.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
