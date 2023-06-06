A Border railway worker is in the national spotlight as a contestant on Australia's newest dating show.
Wodonga's Ben Harrap has featured in the first season of FBOY ISLAND Australia, which premiered on May 29 on BINGE.
The 10-part series, hosted by radio personality and reality star Abbie Chatfield, follows three women looking to find love on a tropical island.
But there's a twist with the dating pool, which started at 24 and was cut down to 16 on June 5, with half self-proclaimed nice guys seeking a serious relationship, while the rest are considered "Fboys" only in it to win the $50,000 cash prize.
By the finale, only six men will remain, leaving each woman with a choice between two suitors.
If a nice guy is selected, the woman will share the $50,000 with him, however, if an FBoy is her final choice, he will gain control and decide whether to split the prize or keep it for himself.
Mr Harrap, who grew up around Yarrawonga, said he had previously applied to be part of fellow dating show Love Island Australia, but was denied the opportunity due to COVID restrictions, before he was approached for FBOY ISLAND Australia.
"I didn't really know much about it, but typically when an opportunity presents itself, I'm a bit of an opportunist, so I went for it," he said.
"It's a completely different kettle of fish. The name suggests it could be like Love Island with a twist, but it's almost a hybrid between Love Island and The Bachelor."
Once a male contestant is eliminated from the show, they must reveal their status as a nice guy or an FBoy.
It remains a mystery for Mr Harrap, who has reached the final 16 after episode four on Monday, June 5.
The railway operations manager said he has received plenty of support from family, friends and work colleagues.
"We've got a big family group chat and that's been busy," he said.
"Episodes come out Monday and you get a debrief on the Tuesday from all the work colleagues. It's good banter.
"It did throw me out of my comfort zone and it was something I had not done before.
"You're meeting producers, meeting the team and seeing how everything works behind the scenes and how it all comes together. It's been a great thing to be a part of."
Two episodes will be screened on the next three Mondays, with the series to wrap up on June 26.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
