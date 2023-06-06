Wodonga Raiders are shaking off their tag of young pretenders in the Ovens and Murray A-grade.
So often the bridesmaids in recent years, Raiders have laid the platform for an assault on finals this season and would climb to third with victory this weekend.
They take on Myrtleford at Birallee Park with only percentage separating the sides after Raiders claimed their biggest scalp of the season on Saturday, coming from behind to snatch a dramatic one-goal win away to top-five rivals Lavington.
"We've always been labelled as this young team with no experience because we've been in the bottom half of the ladder for the last four or five years," coach Jodie House said.
"But we've been slowly building these juniors to come through and take on a senior netball role, we've had a couple of close games over the last few weeks and they're at a stage now where they believe they can actually win those games.
"They're not intimidated by the top five sides any more, they're now seeing them as a really good challenge to test themselves and see where they're at.
"At one stage on Saturday, we got nine goals down and I thought 'this is a really testing point to see what they will do.'
"Two or three years ago, we would have been beaten by 20 goals whereas on Saturday, they kept believing and turned it around.
"We're handing over more of the responsibility of game day performance to the players.
"We're giving them the tools at training but now they have to bring it on game day and they did that really well on Saturday."
Young goal keeper Eliza Mooney rose to the challenge of taking on Lavington shooter Christine Oguche on Saturday, linking nicely with Mackensey House in goal defence for Raiders.
"Mackensey's only a youngster herself and Eliza is one of our babies but the two of them play like a mature outfit and they bring out the best in each other," House said.
"Then we talk about Taylor Donelan, who a few years ago was in C-grade, and where she has come to now is instrumental."
Donelan is statistically the league's best shooter after eight rounds, ranked first for goals scored (232) and shot accuracy percentage (83.75).
"You can provide players with opportunities and do your best as a coach to work on those areas that need to be worked on but then it comes down to whether or not they want to do it," House said.
That's been a big thing for us - these girls want to do it.
"We do lots together and this year, particularly, we've done a lot off the court.
"We have dinners together and we've got kids that are uni students that don't live here so we welcome them into our home on a Friday for dinner so they've got that family environment."
