Mitta United star Jarrod Hodgkin is hoping a shoulder injury suffered on the weekend is not season-ending.
He was forced to leave the ground in the opening minutes against Thurgoona after coming off second best when on the receiving end of a hip and shoulder from Bulldog tough-nut Zac Gibbons.
The 2019 Morris medallist went straight to the emergency department at the Albury Base Hospital to seek medical treatment.
Hodgkin said scans later this week will determine how long he is forced to spend on the sidelines.
"I just went to pick up the ball with my arm outstretched and my Thurgoona opponent cannoned into me," Hodgkin said.
"I knew something wasn't right straight away because my collarbone was sticking up.
"There was a big lump on my neck and I was in a fair bit of pain.
"So I thought the smart thing to do would be to go to the hospital to get it looked at straight away.
"It's been confirmed that it's an AC joint injury but the specialist is not sure the severity of it.
"If it's only minor it might be only a few weeks but if it's severe it will require surgery and a lengthy stint on the sidelines... maybe the season if it's the worst case scenario.
"I've just got my fingers crossed at the moment that it is not season ending and I can be back sooner rather than later.
"I will know either way within a week."
Hodgkin's injury setback is a savage blow to the Blues' finals credentials.
Not only is the Blues ace his side's best player but arguably the best player in the competition who returned to his junior club this season after a stellar stint in the O&M.
His return sparked a recruiting frenzy for the Mountain Men who were expected to be one of the league's biggest improvers.
But they have failed to live up to the hype so far with recent losses against Tallangatta and Thurgoona raising questions about their finals credentials.
The two costly losses have seen the Blues slip outside the top-five.
They face a season-defining stretch against Barnawartha this week followed by clashes against Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Beechworth.
"The timing of the injury is definitely frustrating, especially with the way the side is performing," Hodgkin said.
"We have had a stack of bad luck with injuries already and then copped another couple on the weekend including myself.
"We lost a match that looked crucial to our finals aspirations... so it's frustrating for everyone involved.
"The loss has certainly put our hopes of making finals in jeopardy, we had a bit of a buffer on those sides like Tallangatta and Thurgoona earlier in the season.
"But losing to both those sides opens the door for them and we are back amongst the chasing pack.
"It's still early in the year and there is a lot of footy still to be played but we can't afford to be even thinking about finals at the moment.
"We just need to fix a few things that are going wrong for us at the moment and try to get a better result this week against Barnawartha."
Hodgkin was joined in the emergency department on the weekend by Thurgoona's Mark Haydon who suffered a compound fracture to his finger.
