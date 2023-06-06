A DAN Murphy's store is being proposed for Wodonga's former Coles supermarket in High Street.
An application for the liquor shop is now before Wodonga Council, with public submissions on the $1.7 million project being taken.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren anticipates a far less negative response to the latest move, which was hinted at in April.
"I'd say it would be a mixed reaction but I think this location will be seen as a lot more appropriate by most people," Cr Mildren said.
Dan Murphy's would be sharing the building with Chemist Warehouse, whose store opened late last year.
The alcohol retailer would cover 1553 square metres, equating to 62 per cent of the building which was used for COVID vaccinations from March 2021 to August 2022.
It will have entrances on to High Street and the car park facing Hovell Street.
Cr Mildren said it "makes good business sense" to have such a trader in the heart of the city and to have a more attractive High Street frontage.
"It's been a bit of a blight on the main street with all the windows blocked out," he said.
Cr Mildren said it was "very unlikely" the proposal would go before councillors, rather than staff, for approval.
It would need to receive at least five objections or be called up by three councillors for it to be decided in the chamber.
It is unclear when the store may begin trading.
An Endeavour Group representative noted the application was being advertised and "we will continue to work constructively through the remaining steps and we are looking forward to bringing the Dan Murphy's offer to the people of Wodonga".
It is expected to trade to 9pm, with a starting time of 9am Monday to Saturday and 10am on Sundays.
There will be 10 full-time staff and up to 25 part-timers or casuals employed with a minimum of six workers on duty.
In its application, Endeavour states it will bring an increased choice of liquor to Wodonga.
