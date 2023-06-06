The Border Mail
MasterChef finalist Courtney Roulston visits Border clubs for Perfect Plate Awards

Jodie Bruton
June 7 2023 - 8:00am
Perfect Plate Awards ambassadors Matt Moran and Courtney Roulston.
A FORMER MasterChef Australia finalist is sniffing out the best club fare on the Border on Friday.

