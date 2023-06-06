A FORMER MasterChef Australia finalist is sniffing out the best club fare on the Border on Friday.
Courtney Roulston will visit SS&A Albury, Corowa RSL Club and Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club as part of the 2023 Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards.
An ambassador for the awards, Roulston said she cut her teeth in the club sector.
"I worked in a bowling club and I was running meals out the bistro before I was old enough to serve at the bar," she said.
"I ended up managing that club in western Sydney for 11-and-a-half years and I know how important clubs are in their communities."
IN THE NEWS:
Roulston said clubs provided affordable dining options.
"Club chefs are pushing the boundaries and stereotypes are changing; last year a tofu dish won the Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards," Roulston said.
The Perfect Plate Awards are judged entirely by diners.
The clubs with the highest average score will be crowned the winners in their respective award categories; there will be a winner in each region and three statewide winners.
Voting is now open and closes on July 9.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.