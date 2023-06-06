Chiltern spearhead John Spencer fears he may have played his last match.
He recently suffered a ruptured patella tendon against Dederang-Mt Beauty while rucking for the Swans.
Spencer had surgery on the injury on Monday and has already ruled out playing again this season.
"I blame all this happening on Scott Meyer because he didn't play and I ended up in the ruck," Spencer joked.
"I was thrown into the ruck in the third quarter and I clashed knees.
"It popped my kneecap and it shifted up towards my quad.
"It didn't tickle and when I looked down I had a crater where my kneecap was supposed to be which was a bit interesting."
Spencer faces a lengthy rehabilitation.
"I have to wear a knee brace for the first three months," he said.
"I can't drive for three months either.
"So obviously I won't play again this season."
Spencer returned to his junior club this year in the hope of getting his hands on an elusive flag.
He has strong family ties to the club and returns after stints with Brock-Burrum, North Wangaratta, Rutherglen, Holbrook and Wodonga Raiders.
Spencer said he was enjoying being back in the Swans colours for the first time in more than a decade.
He had booted 18 goals for the season including a bag of seven recently against Thurgoona before being injured in round eight.
"It has been awesome being back at Chiltern and I was really enjoying my footy," he said.
"Personally I started the season a bit slow which I think we all did but were playing more to our potential as a side in the last couple of weeks.
"I played my best match of the season against Thurgoona and was starting to find a bit of form but obviously I'm gone for the season now."
Spencer felt there were four genuine premiership hopes after eight rounds.
"I think Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Yackandandah, Beechworth and us are the only sides that can win it," he said.
"You could probably throw a blanket over the four sides but Kiewa are going to take a power of stopping."
While Spencer, 31, has just started his rehabilitation he admitted he faces an uphill battle to ever play again.
"I'd love to play again but you have to be realistic about these things," he said.
"Depending on my rehab and how I heal, my footy career is definitely at the crossroads.
"My gut feeling at the moment is that more than likely I have played my last match.
"The specialist told me that there is no guarantee that it won't happen again and I don't know if I want to roll the dice.
"It's disappointing but that's footy I guess."
