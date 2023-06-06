The Border Mail
Chiltern spearhead John Spencer's career at the crossroads after suffering a ruptured patella

By Brent Godde
Updated June 6 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:30pm
Chiltern spearhead John Spencer won't be part of the Swans' flag assault after suffering a season-ending knee injury against Dederang-Mt Beauty.
Chiltern spearhead John Spencer fears he may have played his last match.

