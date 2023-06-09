Feature Property | Lap up a luxury lifestyle

4 BED | 2 BATH | 5 CAR
Luxury and functionality meet to create the ultimate family haven in this Springdale Heights home in Ettamogah Rise Estate.
Nestled on a 4,014m2 block, there are four bedrooms, a separate study and a dedicated home office with built in cabinetry which means ample space for a variety of needs.
Beautifully designed with growing families in mind, this home is divided into two wings.
The main bedroom, study and crafts room form a private sanctuary in one wing, while the children's wing offers an oversized rumpus room and a family bathroom.
The central living area connects these wings and opens to the outdoor entertaining area which has roll-down blinds for added privacy and sun shielding.
Car enthusiasts will appreciate the triple garage with internal access and a 'mudroom' offers the perfect solution for storing school bags, bikes and other clutter.
The property has a double bay shed with an adjoining workshop, toilet and sink and a separate lean-to for boats and caravans.
Located in a tranquil location, this home offers a serene escape from the outside world.
Ettamogah Rise Estate is predominantly owner-occupied and features larger lifestyle blocks and a sense of community.
