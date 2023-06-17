DEAN Murphy is perplexed.
His two-year-old daughter is watching Cinderella on the television and suddenly it dawns on him that he has a problem with Prince Charming; he doesn't want his toddler thinking she needs a man to save the day.
"She was watching one of the old Cinderella films where the princess is waiting for a prince to rescue her," he says.
"I didn't like it; I thought we had to redo Cinderella and make her a stronger character."
The Border-raised writer, director and producer made contact with his friend, writer, actor and director, Pip Mushin (Resident: Book of Mormons and Fiddler on the Roof) about seven years ago, knowing the two would be on the same page for a Cinderella makeover.
A whole creative team, many of whom had young children of their own, came together to revisit the iconic story by French writer Charles Perrault.
They wanted to retain the magic of Cinderella but give the main character much more clout and a sense of humour to boot.
And Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo!!
Midnight: The Cinderella Musical was born.
Originally slated to open in Melbourne during 2020, Midnight was bumped a number of times owing to the COVID-19 global pandemic and will now finally open next weekend.
With myriad film and television titles to his credit (Strange Bedfellows, Charlie and Boots, Torn and Cliffy), Murphy has a real soft spot for musicals, which most likely emanates from his early years.
Growing up on the family dairy farm at Kergunyah, south-east of Wodonga, Murphy said his parents laid down the creative soundtrack to their rural lifestyle early-on; in part thanks to his dad's practical thinking.
The piano player for a dance band that was booked most weekends for weddings, parties and anything, Murphy's dad knew he had to recruit his future wife to the musical outfit otherwise there would be no time for a courtship.
"He taught Mum the banjo but she preferred playing the drums," Murphy recalls.
"So they played in a dance band together for 40 years; Dad on the piano and Mum on the drums!
"Dad was also a great storyteller with a lot of yarns and I probably didn't realise it until I got together with my wife 20-something years ago and she said: 'I don't think I've ever met such a good storyteller as your dad.'"
Equally enamoured of music and words, Murphy dabbled in both throughout his teenage years.
A chip off the old block, he played the piano but he could also deliver pages on a writing task that may only call for 100 words.
Later he leaned into the musical side of things but felt out of his league in a world flush for clever composers.
Still barely in his 20s, Murphy made his first film in Albury in the early 1990s, Lex and Rory (1994).
Within a decade, he was executive producer, director and writer on Strange Bedfellows (2004), which took $5 million at the Australian box office and put Yackandandah on the map.
"I decided I preferred being behind the camera," he says.
"I hated doing the TV interviews but I found when you hired famous people for your movies they do all of those!
"I've been very lucky; I've had a great run."
Growing up on the family farm, Murphy gained a sound work ethic from a young age when he would help milk the cows before school.
He remembers the stark contrast when visiting friends in the city.
"The kids would be fighting over whose turn it was to take the bins out," he says.
"That was their only chore for the week!"
Murphy and his wife bought the family farm a few years ago and get back home about once a month.
They run some beef cattle on it.
"I say, I live at Kergunyah but I work in Melbourne," he says.
"The only problem is that they still can't fix the trains!"
A staggering 850 people auditioned for the roles of about 25 for the upcoming season of Midnight.
The cast includes some of Australia's musical theatre darlings the likes of Brianna Bishop (Hairspray), Lucy Durack (Wicked, Legally Blonde), Verity Hunt-Ballard (Mary Poppins, Sweet Charity), Thomas McGuane (Frozen, Jersey Boys), Matt Lee (Mary Poppins, Frozen) and Kristie Nguy.
"Brianna is brilliant as the leading lady Ella and Shane Jacobson is very funny as the king," Murphy says.
"Matt Lee's comedic timing is second to none. Verity Hunt-Ballard is brilliant in what she brings to the show. When you write it, you only hope someone will come in and take it up a notch and raise it. That's when the story starts to live and breathe."
Midnight features music/lyrics by John Foreman (Aussie Pops Orchestra, Carols by Candlelight) and Anthony Costanzo (Life's A Circus, Cross Roads); it also includes a song by Kate Miller-Heidke (Muriel's Wedding).
When Midnight: The Cinderella Musical opens at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne next Sunday, no one will be more excited than Murphy's now nine-year-old daughter.
Finally, she's getting the princess story of her dreams.
And Murphy is getting an ending he can happily live with. Ever after.
