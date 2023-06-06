Funeral service for volunteer who left her mark on Rutherglen community

A beloved and respected member of the Rutherglen community will be farewelled at a service on Wednesday.
Jeanette McIntosh has been remembered for her involvement in the CFA, schools and sporting groups following her passing on May 27.
The 67-year-old moved from Benalla to Rutherglen 32-year-old ago and soon became involved the town's toy library, a babysitting group, a playgroup and hockey club.
CFA members will form a guard of honour for the mother and grandmother recognising her involvement in the service.
Mrs McIntosh helped during the 2019/20 Upper Murray bushfires, and later become a CFA treasurer and secretary.
She received the National Emergency Medal for her service during the bushfires.
Friend and celebrant Tony Jones said Mrs McIntosh was always the first person to put her hand up to help others.
"She was just a lovely, friendly lady," he said.
"She only joined the CFA four or five years ago but was a very enthusiastic member.
"She was one of the transport drivers that took pretty much all of us in the Rutherglen area on the trucks up to the Corryong fires."
Rutherglen Captain Dave Hawkey said she was quick to put her hand up during the Black Summer fires.
"She literally had a baptism of fire, hitting the ground running, working in the background to organise frontline crews and logistics whilst taking pressure off operational members," he said.
"If she saw a problem she found a solution."
Mrs McIntosh was involved in hockey through the Rutherglen and then the amalgamated Corowa Rutherglen United Hockey Club.
Friend Lorraine Foster said she was instrumental in creating a new facility for the club.
"She will be sadly missed - she's been a great friend," she said.
"She was always willing to do that extra bit to help others."
Mrs McIntosh, who is survived by husband Steve, their son Sam and grandkids Spencer and Finn, died at Corowa hospital after illness.
The service will be held at the Rutherglen Memorial Hall at 2pm on Wednesday
