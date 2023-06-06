The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Funeral service for volunteer who left her mark on Rutherglen community

By Blair Thomson
June 6 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A service will be held for Jeanette McIntosh at the Rutherglen Memorial Hall at 2pm on Wednesday. Firefighters will wear a workwear uniform to pay their respects to her.
A service will be held for Jeanette McIntosh at the Rutherglen Memorial Hall at 2pm on Wednesday. Firefighters will wear a workwear uniform to pay their respects to her.

A beloved and respected member of the Rutherglen community will be farewelled at a service on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.