Shane Munro plays his 100th game for Wodonga Raiders after more than a year out injured

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
June 6 2023 - 7:30pm
Wodonga Raiders' Shane Munro with sons Lucas, 5, Lochie, 3, and Fletcher, 1. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wodonga Raiders' Shane Munro with sons Lucas, 5, Lochie, 3, and Fletcher, 1. Picture by James Wiltshire

Much like a Test cricketer finishing a day's play on 99 not out, it's been a long wait for Shane 'Gus' Munro to bring up his century at Wodonga Raiders.

