Much like a Test cricketer finishing a day's play on 99 not out, it's been a long wait for Shane 'Gus' Munro to bring up his century at Wodonga Raiders.
Munro, having left North Albury in 2014, racked up 88 senior games in his first five years at Birallee Park before the 2020 season was lost to the COVID shutdown.
A fractured leg then restricted him to eight appearances in 2021 before even worse luck befell Munro on Anzac Day 2022.
Playing against local rivals Wodonga, he went to change direction and felt his knee buckle.
Munro feared the worst immediately and scans revealed damage to his anterior, posterior and medial cruciate ligaments.
He missed the rest of the season and was still a way off at the start of 2023 before being named in the reserves to face Lavington last weekend.
But plans to ease Munro gently back into competitive action were soon shelved.
"I was meant to come back through the twos to see how my knee went but on Friday night, Armo (coach Marc Almond) called me about 7.30pm and asked if I wanted to play ones just because three first-graders pulled out," Munro revealed.
"It was my first game for more than 13 months and I was pretty nervous going into it but it was a great feeling ti be back out there with all the boys.
"I got through.
"I was pretty tight after half-time but the knee held up pretty well.
"I know it's not a huge milestone but it was pretty special to me mainly because of how much the club showed support to me when I did my knee."
The long lay-off was a blessing and a curse.
"It was pretty tough, having all that time off, but at the same time I've got three young boys so it was good to be able to spend some time with them," Munro reflected.
"But the last three years have been pretty frustrating.
"We missed 2020 with COVID, then in 2021 I fractured my leg and only got eight games in and last year I did my knee and pretty much missed the whole season."
Munro played for Cobar in the Northern Riverina Football League before spending 2013-14 at Bunton Park.
But with more than half of his games in the second year there coming in the reserves, he accepted an offer to cross the border in 2015.
"Daryn Cresswell got onto me," he recalled.
"As soon as I walked in the doors at Raiders, all the past players and supporters made it feel like it was my home club straight away.
"This is my ninth year and that's why I've stayed so loyal to them and haven't looked to go elsewhere.
"It's that real family feeling and everybody getting around you after the game."
Raiders made finals in Munro's first five years at the club, playing in a prelim in 2018, but have won just one of their last 25 matches and sit bottom of the ladder.
"It's a pretty big challenge," Munro admitted.
"I feel for 'Armo' because he's probably the best coach I've ever had.
"He's probably on Crezza's level as far as coaching goes but it's his connection and care for every player on the list which sets him apart.
"We've obviously lost a fair bit of talent over the past few years so hopefully we can all stick together, recruit some more players over the off-season and keep building.
"For not winning a game, the morale's still pretty good and we're a really close group.
"We're pretty young at the moment and Armo's doing a fantastic job trying to teach.
"He's probably the perfect person to be in charge of such a young group and I think he really enjoys that side of it.
"Doing my knee, it has made me think.
"I still love the game and hopefully I can finish the year strong and try to get back to my best.
"I'll probably go one or two more years in the Ovens and Murray at Raiders and reassess then."
Almond is thrilled to have Munro back.
"He trains really hard and the time and effort he puts into being the best he can be is a really good example for our young group," Almond said.
"It's a great reward for him to finally get back out there after a really tough time.
"When people do those long-term injuries, they're pretty isolated at times and he's done a lot of work by himself so it's a credit to him."
Raiders host second-bottom Myrtleford at Birallee Park on Saturday.
