Concerns sword attacker trying to leave state during Hume Highway arrest

A man accused of attacking his former partner with a sword has been arrested in Benalla, more than 300 kilometres from the scene of the alleged offence.
Jay Howe, 43, is accused of hitting the woman with the weapon in Rye on the Mornington Peninsula on Saturday during an argument, causing a significant wound.
He allegedly said to the woman he would "cut your f---ing head off".
She allegedly fled the home and called Triple-0.
The Wangaratta court heard the man was possibly heading to NSW when he was intercepted in a vehicle at 11am on Sunday.
Howe was taken to the Benalla Police Station before being charged.
He made an application for release, and argued "I don't see that I pose a threat to society".
Howe labelled the sword incident a "misunderstanding" and said he hadn't intentionally struck the victim.
Concerns were raised that he was trying to flee the jurisdiction when he was arrested on the Hume Highway.
Howe told the court he had a cousin who lived in NSW.
The release bid was refused, with Howe to return to court in Frankston on July 5.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.