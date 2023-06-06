The Border Mail
Concerns sword attacker trying to leave state during Hume Highway arrest

By Wangaratta Court
Updated June 6 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 2:56pm
Jay Howe was arrested on the Hume Highway at Benalla on Sunday morning.
A man accused of attacking his former partner with a sword has been arrested in Benalla, more than 300 kilometres from the scene of the alleged offence.

