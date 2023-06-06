Camera caught stalker at home of woman who was left terrified by earlier break-in

A woman became so fearful after a Brocklesby man broke into her South Albury home and stole jewellery and personal items that she installed a CCTV security system.
The cameras did the job, Albury Local Court has heard, capturing Jesse Raymond Dale Corrigan loitering outside her home on three occasions.
Each time he turned up late at night, and he was scared off twice - once by a relative of the victim.
When police eventually organised to speak to him, he answered his front door naked then placed his hand over his groin before letting them in, running off and jumping back into bed with his girlfriend.
Police told the court that Corrigan, 35, was "listed as a registered person under the Child Protection (Offenders Registration) Act 2000".
Defence lawyer Barry Bunton asked magistrate Sally McLaughlin for a lengthy adjournment of sentencing in order to obtain a specialised medical assessment of his client.
Mr Bunton said Corrigan was booked into a session later this month with the psychiatrist, who would then require three weeks to complete their report.
Corrigan, who did not appear in court, previously pleaded guilty to break and enter house and steal and three stalking or intimidation charges.
Police told the court how a 30-centimetre knife was stolen from the victim's car, which had been parked outside her Olive Street home, on July 12, 2022.
She was at home on October 26 when she heard footsteps coming from near her bedroom window, so went outside and saw a red bike under her carport.
The bike disappeared some time later.
The woman's home was then broken into on December 3.
"(Corrigan) took an assortment of jewellery (two watches and five rings), women's underwear and (personal items)," police said.
The victim took a look at her CCTV footage of one of Corrigan's incidents "loitering around the premises, attempting to peer through a bedroom window".
The incidents that captured Corrigan took place on January 23 at 9.21pm, on February 1 at 10.33pm and on February 21 at 9.55pm.
Police went to the woman's home on February 23 to collect the footage, then went to Corrigan's home the following day.
The court was told Corrigan was also pleading guilty to a fresh, unrelated charge.
He will be sentenced on July 10.
