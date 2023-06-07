The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Walla set to stage 40-year reunion to celebrate golden era from 1978 to 1983

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 7 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Mulcahy, Gary Howard and Jim Lee formed a rock-solid half-back line for the Hoppers. Picture by James Wiltshire
Mark Mulcahy, Gary Howard and Jim Lee formed a rock-solid half-back line for the Hoppers. Picture by James Wiltshire

It was a strange quirk of fate which led Lance Cushion to take over coaching Walla in 1978.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.