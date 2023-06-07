It was a strange quirk of fate which led Lance Cushion to take over coaching Walla in 1978.
Cushion had coached Walbundrie the previous season and the Tigers eliminated Walla from the finals in the first semi-final before losing the preliminary final a fortnight later.
The Hoppers were on the lookout for a replacement for long-time footballing journeyman Bill Barton who decided to step down as coach after the loss.
A Walla senior player who represented the Hume league team coached by Cushion that season was impressed by his credentials and progressive thinking.
He suggested to league secretary Des Kennedy that Cushion was the right fit for the Walla job.
Kennedy, a long time Walla resident, was a power broker behind the scenes in both cricket and football and was also a huge fan of Cushion.
Cushion recalled his decision to coach the Hoppers was controversial at the time with the two neighbouring clubs fierce rivals.
"I had three years at Walbundrie who were second last when I took over," Cushion said.
"I got them into finals three times in a row but we couldn't make the grand final.
"I said to Walbundrie president Bill Thomas on our trip away in 1977 that I would get back to him in a week whether I would coach again.
"In the end I decided I wanted to coach somewhere a bit closer to Albury where I was living at the time, maybe Jindera or East Lavington.
"So I rang Bill and told him I wouldn't be coaching."
The news was music to the ears of Kennedy who didn't take long to pounce and land the prized signing of Cushion.
"I reckon I told Bill in the morning that I wouldn't be coaching Walbundrie and by that afternoon Kennedy was on the phone to me," Cushion said.
"Kennedy said 'I hear you are not coaching Walbundrie' and I remember thinking to myself how the hell did he find out that so soon?
"Within 24 hours Merv Wegener and a few other Walla officials came in to see me and quickly convinced me to take the job."
Cushion's appointment sparked the beginning of one of the most successful eras in the proud and long history of the club.
But it wasn't all smooth sailing.
The first season provided Cushion and the Hopper faithful with the most heartache of his reign.
As fate would have it, the Hoppers made the grand final against Walbundrie with the Tigers the raging favourite to win the decider.
An upset looked likely at the final break when Walla led by almost five goals.
But the Hoppers squandered a golden opportunity to establish a commanding lead from a set shot directly in front at the start of the last quarter.
It proved to be a costly miss as the Tigers produced a stunning last term fightback to snatch a memorable 10 point win under coach Tim Robb.
Cushion recalled how the Tiger faithful were quick to remind him how he had made the wrong decision to join Walla.
"It's fair to say I copped a fair bit from the Walbundrie supporters that day which was to be expected," he said.
"Ironically, Tim Robb had coached me previously when I played at North Albury and we had a lot of mutual respect for each other.
"I've always said you learn a lot from losing grand finals and if you don't learn, it's a waste of time playing in them.
"It was the only losing grand final I played in.
"Personally I played in seven grand finals and won six."
The following season in 1979, there was more heartache for Cushion's side who lost the preliminary final to eventual premier East Lavington.
Cushion broke a bone in his ankle the previous week and was forced to coach from the sidelines.
"We were decimated by injuries on the eve of the finals and had four or five players out in the preliminary final," Cushion said.
The Saints went on to secure the flag after booting the match-winning goal in the final minute against Burrumbuttock.
But there was some compensation for the Hoppers, who won the reserves premiership.
Walla, without captain-coach Kevin Bosse, won 12.16 to 8.9 against Jindera.
Bosse was a Hoppers stalwart, but suffered a work related injury a couple of weeks before the premiership decider.
The following season in 1980 the pressure was mounting on Cushion to deliver Walla its first flag since 1976.
After two near misses in the previous two seasons AMV4 football commentator Graeme Byrns dubbed Walla 'Cusho's Cream Puffs' on his Sunday morning footy show.
Byrns questioned the Hoppers' hardness at the contest in big matches and it didn't take long for rival clubs to also refer to Walla as 'Cusho's Cream Puffs.'
Cushion had the chance to silence the critics in the 1980 grand final when Walla met Brocklesby.
It was a decider that was marred by an unsavory off-the-ball incident when Hopper spearhead Garry Mickan was knocked out and took no further part in the match.
Cushion said the sight of Mickan being carted off the ground early in the second quarter galvanised the Hoppers.
"It was strange because Garry was obviously playing full-forward and his opponent had a bit of a reputation," Cushion said.
"I still don't think any Walla players actually saw what happened that day.
"I remember the crowd roared and I turned around and saw Garry falling to the ground.
"So I knew what had happened but I didn't actually see it.
"The umpire was in the same boat, he didn't see it either but knew what happened.
"Then Garry got carted off on a stretcher and wasn't seen for the rest of the match."
Cushion, who was renowned for his smart football brain, sensed an opportunity and immediately moved himself to full-forward.
"I knew the umpire was going to be on our side and potentially pay us a few free kicks to help calm what was an emotionally volatile situation, so I moved myself to full-forward," he said.
"The next marking contest, I got a slight touch and received a free kick.
"The crowd was surprised but I knew the umpires would start to favour us after what happened.
"To be honest this may be a horrible thing to say but I think Garry getting knocked out really helped us win that flag.
"Everybody was determined to win and it certainly backfired on the Brocklesby player that did it."
Cushion finally held the premiership cup aloft after his team scored a runaway 21.8 to 12.10 victory.
It was the highest winning grand final score for 15 years, led by Walla's superb defence.
The victory sparked wild celebrations which Cushion had to temporarily put on hold the following day when he accepted an invitation to be a guest on Byrns' Sunday morning footy show.
Cushion, who wasn't happy with Byrns labelling the Hoppers 'Cusho's Cream Puffs' during the season, decided it was an opportune time to seek some revenge on the football commentator.
"I remember driving to the TV studio and I stopped by the bakery and asked for an aluminium foil tray full of cream," Cushion said.
"I put it in a paper bag and then went on TV and got interviewed by Graeme.
"At the end of the interview I said to Graeme that I had a presentation for him on behalf of the club for his great coverage during the season.
"So I just pulled out the tray and slapped him in the face with it on live TV.
"It was hilarious at the time and I think there are some people trying to find the footage of it for our reunion next month which might be a long shot considering it happened 40-years ago.
"I must add Graeme and I were fairly good mates and shared a house together in our younger days so we got on fairly well."
Cushion continued playing the following season, but handed over the coaching reins to Rob Morrison in 1981.
"I recruited Rob in 1980 to play centre half-forward and he kicked six goals in our grand final victory that year," Cushion said.
"After that, Henty tried to recruit Rob as coach and I got wind of it and we had a bit of a chat.
"Rob told me he was keen to coach and that's why he had spoken to the Swampies.
"We were best mates, so I offered to step down and remain as a player and Rob coached for two years and guided the club to a flag in his first year and a preliminary final loss in his second.
"I took over again as coach in 1983."
Walla won its 13th Hume league premiership with a 22-point victory against Osborne in a game dominated by the respective defences.
Cushion played on the last line of defence and was judged best afield in the 11.14 to 8.10 win.
The Hoppers finished third in 1982 under Morrison's guidance before he relocated.
Cushion resumed the Walla coaching role in 1983 and the Hoppers looked out of contention for the premiership after four early losses.
The Hoppers were beaten at home by Lockhart in round 10 on June 25 and could not afford to lose another match if they wanted to be part of the September action.
But the team suddenly found form and went on a barnstorming 11 match winning streak which culminated in winning the grand final by 37 points against Brocklesby who was coached by Col Trevaskis.
"It was a remarkable turnaround after we lost four out of our five first matches," Cushion said.
"I rate it the best year of coaching I had, walking the finals tightrope for 11 matches and being able to win the flag with all the odds stacked against you.
"There were a few hairy moments in the run home but it just makes it that much sweeter when you get to hold the premiership cup aloft."
A reunion dinner is being held on July 8 at Albury's SS and A club to mark the 1978 to 1983 period.
A casual gathering of players, partners, supporters and committee will be held the previous night at the new Walla clubrooms.
Anyone wanting to attend either function is asked to contact Lance Cushion 0414 628 156, Ross Krause 0427 651 711 or Merv Wegener 0427 293 261.
