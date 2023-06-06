The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury woman Sharon Leanne Milgate will stay in jail awaiting sentence for supply

By Nigel McNay
June 7 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dealer had ice in her supermarket bag, along with a selection of stolen chocolate
Dealer had ice in her supermarket bag, along with a selection of stolen chocolate

A quick-thinking Albury motel worker who saw a pile of cannabis leaf on the table of a guest's room called police who then nabbed an "ice" dealer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.