Dealer had ice in her supermarket bag, along with a selection of stolen chocolate

A quick-thinking Albury motel worker who saw a pile of cannabis leaf on the table of a guest's room called police who then nabbed an "ice" dealer.
When police arrived they came across Sharon Leanne Milgate with two bags - one full of methamphetamine and stolen chocolate.
She was in the passenger of a car that her co-offender started and tried to drive away, but they were stopped by the officers.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin did not finalise Milgate's case, instead ordering a sentence assessment report.
That will be to determine whether Milgate might be able to serve a custodial sentence in the community, by way of an intensive corrections order.
Milgate was not charged in connection with the cannabis, but did plead guilty to a charge of supplying a prohibited drug over six zip-lock bags containing a "large" amount of methamphetamine.
Police said the drug, plus the bags, weighed 14.4 grams.
Milgate, 53, who appeared via a video link to the Wellington Correctional Centre, previously pleaded guilty to related charges of shoplifting and possession of equipment for the administering of a prohibited drug.
Ms McLaughlin said Milgate was already serving an intensive corrections order at the time of her offending, highlighting how her crimes breached what was already a term of imprisonment.
Police told how Milgate's co-offender made an online booking for the Meramie Motor Inn in Kiewa Street on April 14.
A motel worker went into the room at 3pm that day as part of their job and saw cannabis leaf on the table.
The worker took a photo and called police.
The court was told security footage captured Milgate entering the motel's grounds at 6.43pm.
She was holding a handbag and a plastic supermarket bag.
The footage showed her walking up the driveway and then entering the man's room.
Police arrived at 8pm and saw two women leaving the room. The women, one of them "known" to police, were searched, with one possessing "an illegal substance".
They then saw Milgate and her co-offender get into the car.
A glass pipe was found in her handbag, with $22.90 of stolen chocolate and a magnetic box containing the "ice" in the supermarket bag.
Milgate will be sentenced on July 17.
She did not apply for it and so was refused bail.
