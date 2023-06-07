A career in horticulture may become an option for more Riverina residents through new TAFE NSW courses at Corowa, Finley and Narrandera.
Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Tim Crakanthorp, who visited Corowa on Tuesday, said the training would give students the chance to learn hands-on skills.
"Gardening services across Australia are expected to generate annual revenue of nearly $3 billion by 2024 so it is critical that TAFE NSW is skilling the people needed to support this industry," he said.
TAFE NSW Corowa head teacher of horticulture Sarah Cox said a face-to-face Certificate II in Horticulture, running at Corowa for the first time, had received strong enrolments, with many opportunities for graduates.
"Anything from working at a nursery, or a local council to opening your own gardening services business," she said.
"We have had such a strong response to the course in Corowa and it really is an exciting time to be entering the industry."
During his visit to Corowa, Mr Crakanthorp also toured the TAFE NSW Corowa Connected Learning Centre, a digitally-enabled facility providing more course choice and training opportunities to locals.
