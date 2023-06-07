The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

New TAFE NSW horticulture courses at Corowa, Finley and Narrandera

By Education News
Updated June 7 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Tim Crakanthorp and member for Albury Justin Clancy test their skills in horticulture during their visit to NSW TAFE Corowa. Course enrolments for semester two are now open. Picture supplied
NSW Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Tim Crakanthorp and member for Albury Justin Clancy test their skills in horticulture during their visit to NSW TAFE Corowa. Course enrolments for semester two are now open. Picture supplied

A career in horticulture may become an option for more Riverina residents through new TAFE NSW courses at Corowa, Finley and Narrandera.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.