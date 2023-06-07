Albury defender Brydan Hodgson maintains easing back on the weights has helped this season in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Hodgson's form has been so strong he's a leading contender for the ladder leaders' best and fairest, which is a tremendous compliment given the form of a host of top-liners, including boom recruits Elliott Powell and Isaac Muller.
"Last year I was a bit top heavy, probably did too many weights after getting used to the smaller grounds around Melbourne," he admitted.
"This year I've got myself fitter, it was my first pre-season in a long time, so that helps."
The 187cm, 90kg backman is now in his second season with the Tigers after spending the two previous years with Spotswood in the Western Regional Football League.
Prior to that, he spent four years at VFL club Werribee, but was dogged by injuries and eventually required surgery on his hips.
"I still manage the hips and groins, that's a weekly thing," he suggested.
"I make sure I keep on top of the gym and pliates has been really helpful, so it's been good to get continuity in my footy and I'm really loving it here at Albury."
Hodgson finished equal third for touches (30, with Wodonga's Josh Mathey) in last Saturday's round eight win on June 3, behind only team-mate Jake Gaynor (31) and Wodonga's Angus Baker (42).
But it was an equal match-high 10 marks, with Baker, which frustrated the home team's attack.
The 26-year-old gave an early indication of his strength with a pressure mark after only 30 seconds.
In the third quarter, he turned provider with a superb pass to an unmarked Jeff Garlett and four minutes later he intercepted a poor kick inside to set up co-captain Luke Daly for another goal.
And then in the opening seconds of the final term when Wodonga was surging forward, he claimed another intercept mark and did likewise just a few minutes later.
"Last year he probably didn't have a great pre-season, he carried a few niggles through the year, but came good at the end," co-coach Shaun Daly revealed.
"This year, he was right up there in our time trials, he didn't miss a session and that's showing in his good form this season."
Albury's 44-point win over the Bulldogs pushed the club into top spot, a win ahead of Wangaratta, Yarrawonga, Wodonga and Wangaratta Rovers, heading into the halfway mark of the regular season on Saturday.
The Tigers host sixth-placed Lavington, so if the home teams wins, as expected, it's a major step towards a crucial top three finish as Yarrawonga hosts Wodonga, while Wangaratta has the bye and doesn't receive any points.
Rovers are strong favourites against North Albury.
