A Winnie the Pooh musical is coming to Albury as part of an Australian tour, with life-sized puppets and the whole Hundred Acre Wood gang.
The "Broadway and West End sensation" features Grammy-award winning music from the Winnie the Pooh movie by the Sherman Brothers and songs by author A.A. Milne.
The production is explored through classic characters including Winnie, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger with onstage puppeteers.
Winnie the Pooh: The New Stage Adaptation is directed by Jonathon Rockefeller, an Australian-born American, who helms Rockefeller Studios.
They're working on a range of other productions to bring childhood memories alive including The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Sesame Street the Musical and Paddington Gets in a Jam.
Mr Rockefeller spoke with Forbes in 2022 about the production's success and changing attitudes towards Pooh Bear nostalgia in a post-pandemic world.
"For everyone concerned that their kids don't have an attention span anymore, it's probably a lot cheaper to come to our show than go to a therapist," Mr Rockefeller said.
"And the parents are more behaved, too. Before, they always struggled to keep phones in their bags. Now they're willing to put it away and have this bonding time with their children."
"That is something good that's come out of [the pandemic], this appreciation. Wanting to feel a moment, instead of documenting it."
Winnie the Pooh: The New Stage Adaptation debuted Off-Broadway in 2021 and went on to tour Chicago and London before heading Australia's way.
