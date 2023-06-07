The Border Mail
The Wodonga Bowling Club seeks funding for new weatherproof roof

By Sophie Else
Updated June 7 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:00pm
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren and bowling club chairman Graham Searle hope to get funding for infrastructure. Picture by Tara Trewhella.
Weatherproofing the Wodonga Bowling Club has been cited as a clear example of how regional cities and towns can justly gain from the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

