Weatherproofing the Wodonga Bowling Club has been cited as a clear example of how regional cities and towns can justly gain from the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren highlighted the club's proposal Wednesday, 7 June, as the city added its voice to a campaign pushing for greater flow-on benefits from the games.
Sports in the 2026 event will be held at venues across regional Victoria, deviating from the usual practice of competition in major host cities - as was the case for Melbourne in 2006.
Cr Mildren said the games were an opportunity to showcase Victoria on a global scale.
He spoke in support of Regional Cities Victoria's document The Winning Formula for Regional Victoria, which outlines the group's priorities to ensure "a lasting legacy is created for the whole of regional Victoria as part of the 2026 Commonwealth Games".
Wodonga is a member of the group, which has called on measures "that ensure all regional cities benefit from the influx of athletes, visitors and publicity the games will bring".
"It is vital that [Victoria's] regional communities are able to share in this endeavour," Cr Mildren said.
"And this document outlines how the benefits of hosting the games can be extended to every corner of the state, creating an enduring legacy for regional Victoria.
IN THE NEWS:
"An example of how this investment could be used to boost regional sporting infrastructure can be found in a proposal from the Wodonga Bowling Club."
Cr Mildren said the club, which counted world champion lawn bower Kylie Whitehead as a member, was seeking to weather-proof its facilities, "in-turn establishing it as the first year-round, world-class lawn bowls facility in the North East region".
Cr Mildren said it was important that every part of Victoria be able to attract people to come and visit as well as "possibly having the teams come and practice here before the games actually happen".
He was joined yesterday by club chairman Graham Searle, who said such an investment would make a significant difference to the club.
"We've got our 100-year anniversary coming up in 2025, and with the 2026 games we can have a magnificent couple of years here for the club," he said.
Mr Searle said the club was aiming at building inclusiveness for all cultures and abilities. "What other sport can you play from 10-years-old to 110? It's fantastic and very important," he said.
"We want to create a long-term legacy with positive economic and social impacts across the Border communities."
