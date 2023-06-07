Man avoids jail for gun theft, but remains locked up in prison

A man who stole his own father's firearms remains in custody despite avoiding a jail term for the offending.
Rixon had been sporadically living at his dad's Donelan Court home in Wodonga at the time, and found the key to his gun safe.
He stole a Lithgow rifle and Voere rifle from a safe, and two bolts inside a second safe.
One of the bolts was found on Rixon by police during a pat-down search on High Street on July 23, 2020.
A man was found with one of the rifles during a search that took place at the same time at the Green Door Motel in Lavington.
The gun's barrel and stock had been cut down.
Rixon returned the other gun to his dad the following month.
He admitted to police he had stolen the guns to fund his drug habit, with one sold for $250.
Judge Wendy Wilmoth recently told the County Court Rixon still had the support of his father despite the offending.
The court heard he had an extensive criminal history, mostly for driving offences, and had been using drugs and alcohol since he left school.
The only thing that has led to periods of abstinence is the time he has served behind bars.
A psychologist believes he has a stimulant use disorder which had likely increased his impulsive behaviours.
Judge Wilmoth imposed a 12-month community corrections order with a $500 fine.
While a jail term wasn't imposed, Rixon was told he would remain in custody.
He has family violence matters pending before the Wodonga Magistrates Court on August 2, with those charges keeping him in custody.
The County Court heard he would have spent about four-and-a-half months in custody by the time the domestic violence matters are heard.
