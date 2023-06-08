AS a school leaver, Tania Kernaghan got a regular gig playing for diners in Albury.
The now country music legend said her Albury start was still close to her heart.
"I cut my teeth at the Commercial Club playing in the auditorium on a Thursday for the buffet crowd," she recalled.
"Later I performed there as part of Dad's band before I went back in my own right.
"The Ducks have been close friends of my family for many years."
Growing up at Lavington and Splitters Creek, Kernaghan went to Hume Public School, Murray High School and Albury High School.
She recalled the rites of passage of the day.
"Absolutely, we were doing Deanies," Kernaghan said.
"If there was a new romance in the wind, Monument Hill might get a look-in!"
Ahead of her new national tour with Jason Owen, Let Your Love Flow, Kernaghan was looking forward to being back on the Border this month.
It's coming to Commercial Club Albury on June 17.
"It is like a homecoming," said Kernaghan, who lived on the Gold Coast.
"I want to show Jason around Lavington and Splitters Creek."
IN THE NEWS:
Having been the runner-up on The X Factor Australia in 2012, Owen is no stranger to rural life.
He grew up at Albert, 130 kilometres west of Dubbo.
"There were 10 to 12 people in the Albert village and I was the only child," he said.
"My family owns the Rabbit Trap Hotel, the service station and three houses; it's pretty much an Owen affair!"
Owen met Kernaghan when he was recording an acoustic John Denver album.
She wanted to make sure he had included Back Home Again but her interest in the project sparked a friendship and a working relationship.
They released Back Home Again together in 2021.
"To be able to tour with Tania is incredible," he said.
"Music makes you feel all emotions and Let Your Love Flow really says it all in the title of the song; you feel uplifted and happy!"
"By joining forces with Tania, we've taken this song to another level which I feel will have a whole new impact on many people."
As part of the national tour, the pair will perform some of their original hit songs along with their favourite country classics.
They have expanded their music audience worldwide through the power of social media.
Their country classic duets have received over 8 million views.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.