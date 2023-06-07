What is the difference between counselling and psychology?

Let's explore some of the broader issues faced across the nation around mental health. Picture Shutterstock

Mental health can be a difficult area of conversation for many people. The issues that arise with conditions such as anxiety, depression, or significant negative life events such as losing a loved one are seldom spoken of in a world where bottling up your emotions and keeping things to yourself are commonplace.

In today's changing world, the complex personal issues and mental health crises that people of all shapes and sizes face are being normalised. A broader mobilisation of professional help and support is emerging, through graduates of courses such as a Master of Counselling, and the subsequent pursuit of careers such as counselling, or psychology.

Let's explore some of the broader issues that are faced across the nation - and how this emerging field of support and treatment is emerging to bring the plight of trauma into the national discussion.

A critical moment in mental health

In recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a startling toll on the mental health of young people around the world. No matter where you live, the impacts of the pandemic touched the lives of billions of people globally. Naturally, this has had an impact on the mental health and wellbeing of those that have had experience with the pandemic, whether they were subject to stay-at-home orders, or living in pandemic hotspots.

A recent study by the World Health Organisation found that the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression within communities. Combined with the inability to mourn, due to social isolation rules in action, many Australians felt the pressure on their mental health.

The treatment revolution

While the increase in the prevalence of mental health issues, as well as untapped trauma, has been well documented, there has fortunately been a focus to provide appropriate support to the communities that need it. The temporary increase in the provision of mental health sessions was just one step in place, as governments have sought to increase their investment in the service and provision of mental health services.

Governments are now looking to actively support those that are facing mental hardship, and are even more willing to encourage individuals to consider a new career in mental health, whether that be in counselling, or through psychology.

With an estimated two in five Australians expected to have a mental health crisis in their lifetimes, it's expected that demand for mental health professionals will continue to grow - providing many employment opportunities for the qualified and passionate individual.

What does a counsellor do?

It can sometimes be difficult to distinguish the difference between counselling and psychology. Media portrayals often position the two careers as middle-aged men, sitting in offices with large bookcases and uncomfortable couches - in reality, the role of a counsellor is vastly different from what is shown on the silver screen.

A counsellor is a trained professional that is trained to provide confidential support and assistance, depending on the issues that are faced. Counsellors work to help you through issues in an objective and supportive way - helping you to delve into the problems you may be facing, and develop strategies to help you get through difficult issues.

Issues come in all shapes and sizes - and a counsellor is specifically trained to support you, no matter the scale of the issue. For example, a counsellor may provide objective support for an individual going through the death of a close relative - allowing someone to speak to someone that is able to help you explore why this issue may be causing difficulty.

Having a professional to talk through issues such as managing anxiety can be incredibly helpful, particularly for those that don't feel that they can delve into these issues with family.

Other issues that you may explore speaking to a counsellor may include major life changes - births, marital trouble, and coping with grief and trauma is just some issues that a counsellor may be able to explore with you.

How is psychology different?

Psychology is quite different from counselling. Where counsellors use a range of talk-based therapies to delve into and discover issues, from the context of the person seeking help, a psychologist has a broader range of tools available to assist in the treatment of mental health issues.

As a highly regulated sector, psychologists are typically registered with a professional body, known as the Psychology Board of Australia. Where a counsellor may focus on talking, listening, and supporting, a psychologist is well-educated in the science of people. This includes how feeling, behaviour, and action form identity, as well as what sort of scientific treatments may be available to work through and address these issues.

Neither a psychologist nor a counsellor may be able to solve every problem or issue that one faces in their lifetime. As a supporting framework, however, psychologists and counsellors from the frontline of mental health support in Australia are key components in addressing the issues that people face.

Careers and opportunities in mental health

There are a range of career opportunities available for the keen-eyed health professional. Depending on your interest and qualifications, you may just find a position that is perfect for your needs, just around the corner.

Counsellors, for example, may be placed in a variety of industries and focus areas. While there are some counsellors that help with a range of issues, there are also specialist counsellors that exist in fields such as:

Financial assistance, where financial counsellors can allow you to explore financial difficulties and crises, while also linking you to additional support.

School counsellors, where professionals work with the youth of tomorrow to assist in issues such as bullying and academic stress.

Much like counsellors, there are a range of areas that a psychologist may work in. For example, they may work in areas such as:

Community psychology, working with rural, remote, or culturally and linguistically diverse communities in addressing the challenges that come with wider community engagements.

Forensic psychology, where professionals work to help individuals navigate the complexities of the justice system. This may involve working to develop a psychological profile of a violent offender to provide insights into the motivations of criminal behaviour.