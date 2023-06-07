People from all walks of lives and backgrounds are tipped to benefit from an Albury multicultural plan unveiled Wednesday, June 7.
In partnership with Albury's culturally and linguistically diverse community, the plan was introduced for the first time in celebration of "welcoming all".
Albury mayor Kylie King said the plan was about doing a better job "of welcoming our core community, our culturally and linguistically diverse community, into Albury".
"It really spells out ways in which we, as a community and as an organisation, can do better in showing ways of leadership," Cr King said.
"For example, (that includes) connecting our new community members with service providers and perhaps looking at ways where translation might be appropriate."
Cr King said it was vital that diversity was not just within a workplace but also within Albury.
IN THE NEWS:
"We want to show how we can celebrate the diversity, encourage them to celebrate their culture, and support events," she said.
"We can bring the youth along for the ride as well and make sure they're included."
Cr King said the council was proud and pleased to be able to launch the multicultural plan.
Guests from the Bhutanese, Congolese and Ukrainian communities, as well as Filipino and Indian communities gathered to acknowledge the diverse and different cultures within the region through song and dance and a shared meal.
Filipino Australian Community's Albury-Wodonga president Josie Maxwell said planning activities that respond to the "needs of each community member" was important.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.