We feel like we bat really deep, we've got some good players in the reserves.- Albury co-coach Shaun Daly when asked if the team was stronger this year
Albury co-coach Shaun Daly maintains the team is stronger than the one which finished third after last year's regular season in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
While Daly has never been one to spruik the club's strength, he is a straight shooter and was quizzed on whether this outfit is better.
"We've got a lot more depth, we had some injuries from last year, but we feel like we bat really deep, we've got some good players in the reserves," he explained after the 44-point win over Wodonga on June 3, which had lost just the one game prior to last Saturday.
The Tigers have a number of players in the lower grade who have played senior football, including small defender Brayden McMenamin and emerging tall Fletcher Hart, who played in the Young Guns against Victoria Country under 18s last year.
"Our midfielders aren't getting high numbers (of possessions), but you could throw a blanket over five or six players for our B&F," Daly remarked.
"Rather than rely on three or four, that extra depth is the difference from last year."
The Tigers will certainly contest finals and is well placed, a week out from the midpoint of the regular season, to snare the double chance.
But that naturally doesn't guarantee September success after the Tigers fell out in straight sets last year to Yarrawonga and Wangaratta Rovers.
Albury will be banking on that depth to make sure it doesn't happen again, providing it retains a spot in the top three over the final 10 rounds.
The team's pressure will also play a key role and Wodonga had no answer, particularly early.
"It's our barometer, you can tell when we're on, if our pressure is really good," Daly offered.
"It was a massive focus (against Wodonga), if you give them time and space, they will cut you up."
IN THE NEWS:
Albury leads the competition by a win, with just the one loss to Wangaratta by 13 points.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.