Police officer banned from driving, fined, after crash during pursuit

A North East police officer who crashed a divisional van while chasing a vehicle has lost her licence for six months and been fined.
Senior Constable Anne Connor, 34, had been pursuing a vehicle with another officer in the passenger seat on May 2, 2021.
The Wangaratta court heard the police car hit 125km/h on Singapore Road at Naring, with her vision obscured by dust, and was at 119km/h five seconds before crashing at an intersection and hitting a power pole.
The vehicle was travelling at a speed of at least 33km/h when it crashed.
Connor, who was interviewed by police officers from Wodonga and Wangaratta after the smash, was later charged and transferred to desk duties at Cobram.
She admitted on Wednesday to a dangerous driving charge, with the court told she was of otherwise good character.
A more serious charge, of reckless conduct endangering serious injury, was withdrawn.
The court heard the court matter wasn't the last step in the process, with a further review to be undertaken by Victoria Police. She faces the prospect of being dismissed.
Magistrate Victoria Campbell said Connor had an extremely good record in policing, but she would impose a "reasonable fine" given the position of responsibility she holds.
Connor, who had a large number of supporters in court, was banned from driving for six months and fined $2000, without conviction.
