A series of "outstanding cricket events" has seen Albury Council shortlisted for Local Council of the Year.
The nomination for the 2023 Sports Foyer NSW Community Sports Awards was put forward by Cricket NSW.
IN THE NEWS:
Other events included the Sheffield Shield match between NSW and Victoria, the Second XI match between NSW/ACT and Victoria at Alexandria Park and the co-hosting of Cricket Victoria Country Week carnival.
Cricket NSW boss Lee Germon said the recognition was a fitting reward for the city.
"Cricket NSW and Sydney Thunder were fortunate to play a number of 'home' matches at Lavington Sports Ground last summer and the support from council and the community was first class," he said.
Albury is up against councils from Blacktown, Central Coast, Inner West and Wollondilly, with the winner announced on June 29.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.