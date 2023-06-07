The Border Mail
Federation Council: Merged Corowa and Urana council to hold extraordinary meeting

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated June 8 2023 - 7:29am, first published 5:30am
Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke. Picture by Mark Jesser
Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke. Picture by Mark Jesser

Federation Council's future is in the spotlight as councillors prepare to vote on a $130,000 "health check" for the merged shire at an extraordinary meeting.

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

Local News

