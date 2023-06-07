Blow cushioned for Border region shoulder operation patients

Border public patients seeking specialist shoulder reconstruction surgeries who had their operations cancelled last week due to a key surgeon being sidelined are being referred to another practitioner.
Last week it was revealed orthopaedic surgeon Shailendra Dass was forced to cancel all scheduled surgeries when he was struck down by a personal illness.
Phil Frawley, who accepted referrals of four of Dr Dass' patients last week, said it was not within his scope to treat public patients as that would be up to Albury hospital which, he said, "are perfectly capable of performing the operations".
"At the moment, I only have the capacity to treat people in the private sector," Dr Frawley said. "But I'm worried that people seeking an operation might think, cripes, there's no one there (to help), I'll have to go to Melbourne, as that's not how it is.
"I'm offering my services to the hospital to help out you know, a temporary situation. I haven't heard from them yet. I'm happy to help, so if they want me to come and operate on people there, I'm happy to do it."
Dr Frawley said he wished Dr Dass a speedy recovery and return to work.
It is understood no patients under Dr Dass' care had been forced to travel to Melbourne or Sydney to seek urgent surgey.
Last week AWH said it was not unusual for specialist operations to be handled by one surgeon.
"Albury Wodonga Health continues to accept all public patients for orthopaedic surgery, including shoulder reconstruction surgeries," AWH executive director of medical services Glenn Davies said.
"Orthopaedic surgery has various subspecialities within the discipline, and it is typical to have one surgeon specialising in a specific type of surgery."
