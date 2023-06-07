Enraged dad had 'thief' of his kids' bikes in sights when he committed his crimes

A North Albury father-of-four who became irate on suspecting a known criminal had stolen his small children's bikes drove his car through the man's front gate.
Andrew David Cottee than got out of his SUV and smashed windows, before going inside and damaging components of a CCTV system in the house.
Within two minutes he was gone, back in his vehicle and driving away from the Union Road, Lavington, property.
But Albury Local Court has been told many of the issues that led to Cottee committing such a crime went back years.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin, in a sentencing submission to magistrate Melissa Humphreys, said his client, now 36, had been through a lot in his personal life.
While not attempting to offer an excuse for his actions, Mr Cronin said Cottee had suffered major injuries when run over by a car back in 2016.
Cottee got caught under the front of the car and was dragged along the road, causing substantial injuries that left not only a substantial physical impact - including the need for reconstructive surgeries - but also a considerable psychological mark.
Mr Cronin said Cottee was left suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and major depressive- and anxiety-related disorders, to the point where he became extremely concerned about people coming to his home with the intention of assaulting him.
"He completely lost control," he said of Cottee, who pleaded guilty to break, enter and commit an indictable offence and destroy or damage property.
"He understands what he should have done is go to the police and report it."
The court was told Cottee drove to the victim's home, which he shared with his mother and a flatmate, on August 14, 2022, about 3.30pm.
Police said the pair were "known to each other".
Cottee was convinced the other man had stolen the bikes and so was eager to "confront the victim".
Police said Cottee drove his vehicle through the front, sheet-metal gate, causing "extensive" damage.
"He got out of his vehicle and walked past the side of the residence, yelling for the victim to come outside."
Cottee broke a large window then walked around the back, where he did the same to glass in a door that he opened to go inside.
He damaged the victim's CCTV system "by pushing (it) over and breaking open the back of the Samsung TV".
Ms Humphreys placed Cottee on a two-year community corrections order with supervision, fined him $2000 and ordered he pay compensation of $860.
