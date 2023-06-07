A man who took offence at his ex-partner saying she wished she'd never met his family grabbed her throat and shoved her into a wall.
Caleb James McMahon's attack left her unable to breathe, but Albury Local Court heard the 24-year-old's violence had not yet ended.
He then used his left hand to place her right arm in an arm-lock, causing her pain and "making the victim feel frightened". The choke lasted about 30 seconds.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys said the court acknowledged McMahon had never been in trouble with the law before, but that did not negate the gravity of what he did.
"These are very serious matters," she told McMahon, who pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related charges of intentionally choking a person without consent, common assault, stalking or intimidation and destroy or damage property.
Ms Humphreys ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report so the court could consider options other than full-time custody.
Police told the court McMahon and the victim were in a relationship from late 2020 until November, 2022, and had a 14-month-old son together.
She often stayed at his house so they could carry out co-parenting duties.
McMahon left the Kooba Street home on May 28 about 1.30pm to get some groceries.
She was standing near the back door when he returned, telling him she was leaving. "Say goodbye to your son, I'm not doing this anymore."
McMahon became angry, then they began to argue before he went inside to put away the groceries.
The argument continued in the hallway, while she hung on to their son and said: "I wish I never met you McMahons."
This further angered McMahon, who "raised his right hand, grabbed the victim's throat and pushed her against the wall in the hallway.
The force used was enough to make the victim feel like she couldn't breathe."
McMahon then tried to grab the boy from his mother, but she refused to let go and walked out the back door.
"The accused," police said, "then picked up a golf club and a baseball bat in his right hand and followed the victim on to the road."
She called police then he retrieved her belongings from a bedroom and threw these out the back door into the driveway.
McMahon picked up her phone and threw it at her, but it landed on the road and broke.
"I put my hand around her throat to intimidate her so she could stop dragging my family name through the dirt," he told police.
McMahon will be sentenced on July 18.
