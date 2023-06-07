The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bureau issues warnings as wet, windy weather set to lash the Border

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 7 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winter has well and truly set in on the Border, with the last of the autumn leaves hanging on to trees in Albury. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued warnings for strong winds and heavy rainfall. Picture by Mark Jesser
Winter has well and truly set in on the Border, with the last of the autumn leaves hanging on to trees in Albury. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued warnings for strong winds and heavy rainfall. Picture by Mark Jesser

Emergency crews have been on standby amid a forecast deluge of rain on the Border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.