Bureau issues warnings as wet, windy weather set to lash the Border

Emergency crews have been on standby amid a forecast deluge of rain on the Border.
Severe weather warnings were issued on Wednesday, with predicted heavy rainfall and possible damaging winds in the North East last night and early Thursday morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology said damaging winds were of concern in high terrains, while minor to moderate flooding was forecast in the Kiewa, Upper Murray and Mitta catchments.
Residents on the King River were urged to prepare for flooding about 5pm on Wednesday amid rising waters.
The Bogong High Plains Road between Mt Beauty and Falls Creek will be closed at 9pm on Wednesday due to the weather forecast.
The decision was made following last year's landslide, with the area to be assessed for safety before reopening.
SES members were on standby yesterday ahead of the forecast wet weather.
Warnings noted up to 80 millimetres of rain was possible in isolated areas in the North East, over higher peaks.
The bureau was predicting between 20 and 40 millimetres of rainfall on the Border region from late Wednesday into Thursday, which will likely have cleared by midday on Thursday
Meteorologist Stephanie Miles urged people to keep up to date with weather warnings.
"We do have a flood watch out for the Kiewa, Upper Murray and Mitta Mitta catchments," she said.
"Most of the heavy rainfall is expected over elevated areas through thunderstorms."
An SES spokesman urged people to secure their yards and avoid travel during the heavy rainfall if possible.
"We would like members of the public to heed the warning messages as they're published," the spokesman said.
The planned Bogong High Plains Road closure comes on the eve of the opening of the ski season this weekend.
"It's a decision we don't make lightly, but we do so in coordination with our emergency service partners and on the trusted advice of the Bureau of Meteorology," Major Road Projects program director Dipal Sorathia said.
Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said police would close the road, and the Great Alpine Road to Mount Hotham, as required, with gates and lights to guide vehicle movements.
"It's to ensure it's safe for the public to travel," he said.
There have already been road closures between Harrietville and Mount Hotham and crashes.
Senior Sergeant Incoll said it was lucky nobody had been seriously injured in the collisions, many of which have involved two-wheel-drive vehicles and cars towing caravans.
While there isn't any snow at Hotham or Falls, a small amount is forecast in coming days.
Senior Sergeant Incoll said there would be a police presence at both resorts from Thursday.
"People need to check the conditions to avoid disappointment," he said.
"Road closures will be on the VicRoads website and people should make enquiries about the road conditions, and make a decision about whether they need to attend.
"The bottom line is that this is about public safety.
"There have been enough recent incidents on Victorian roads and we don't want to add to that."
Senior Sergeant Incoll said motorists need to carry and fit chains in Alpine areas where required.
