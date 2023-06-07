Corryong emerged as the biggest winner for disaster mitigation funding announced on Wednesday, June 7, with $15 million to establish an advanced microgrid to improve energy resilience during natural disasters.
Wangaratta came in second for the electorate of Indi, with about $1.57m to upgrade the existing levee bank at Merriwa Park to cope with severe flood events and upgrade the pump station.
Almost $18 million in funding was awarded to projects to build resilience to natural disasters under the Disaster Ready Fund, Indi MP Helen Haines said.
Seven different projects across the electorate will share in $17,899,746.39 in funding from the federal and Victorian governments.
The funding aims to help communities curb the devastating impacts of natural hazards such as bushfires and floods.
By partnering with state governments, the funds go towards investing in important disaster resilience and risk reduction projects.
"Indi communities have been severely affected by both the Black Summer bushfires and the 2022-2023 flooding events, which created huge damage to our roads and properties," Dr Haines said.
"These projects will help protect our communities when the next natural disaster occurs. I have worked with communities across the electorate as we have recovered from those natural disasters and had many conversations about how we can be better prepared.
"These projects will make a real difference in many ways and will help protect the power grid in the Upper Murray, protect our roads and properties from floods and prepare for a recovery centre.
"I congratulate all the communities involved in preparing these projects and being awarded funding."
Projects in Indi to be awarded Commonwealth funding include $420,630 to the North East Catchment Management Authority to repair and replace the flood channel along Hodgson and Burgoigee Creeks in Wangaratta, $300,000 to for flood modelling in Benalla to better understand current flooding inadequacies in road infrastructure and $300,000 to the Strathbogie Shire Council and Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority for towns at the base of the Strathbogie Ranges.
Other projects include $250,000 to Murrindindi Shire Council, Mitchell Shire Council and the Goulburn Broken Catchment Authority to undertake a Mid-Goulburn Valley Flood Study on the Goulburn River, which will recommend flood models, data, emergency plan risks and consequences, infrastructure resilience and mitigation opportunities.
The Jamieson Community Group and Associated Bodies Inc, Community Enterprise Foundation, Mansfield Shire Council, the Country Fire Authority, and Safer Together will get $60,000 for a business case and project plan to develop a recovery centre during and after emergencies.
The federal government contributed $8.1 million of the funding, with the remainder from the Victorian government.
Applications underwent an independent and transparent process by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
NEMA ensured applications met the Guideline requirements, and made recommendations to the Minister for Emergency Management, Senator Murray Watt, who accepted them in full.
