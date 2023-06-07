Projects in Indi to be awarded Commonwealth funding include $420,630 to the North East Catchment Management Authority to repair and replace the flood channel along Hodgson and Burgoigee Creeks in Wangaratta, $300,000 to for flood modelling in Benalla to better understand current flooding inadequacies in road infrastructure and $300,000 to the Strathbogie Shire Council and Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority for towns at the base of the Strathbogie Ranges.