Lavington teen dirt bike crash case adjourned in Albury court

A teen charged over a crash that left another boy critically injured will return to court later this month.
The 16-year-old's case was mentioned in Albury court on W after the dirt bike crash in Lavington last Tuesday.
Police were called to the incident on Parkland Crescent about 5am.
A 15-year-old boy suffered critical injuries.
The 16-year-old also suffered less serious injuries.
The matter was adjourned to June 26, with pleas to be entered on that date.
Sergeant Andrew Pike asked for a two-week adjournment to allow for a change in the charges.
The teenager was not present as arrangements had been made for him to live at a home in Sydney.
