The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington teen dirt bike crash case adjourned in Albury court

By Albury Court
June 8 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the crash last week.
The scene of the crash last week.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.