The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Cohn's inclusive voice a welcome addition to Parliament

By Letters to the Editor
Updated June 9 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border doctor and Greens member Amanda Cohn delivers her inaugural speech to the NSW Legislative Council on May 31, 2023. Picture supplied
Border doctor and Greens member Amanda Cohn delivers her inaugural speech to the NSW Legislative Council on May 31, 2023. Picture supplied

New MLC shines light on equity

Locals would feel incredibly proud to see our former GP and Albury City's deputy mayor rise through the ranks and be elected to the Legislative Council of NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.