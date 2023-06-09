YOUR SAY: Cohn's inclusive voice a welcome addition to Parliament

Locals would feel incredibly proud to see our former GP and Albury City's deputy mayor rise through the ranks and be elected to the Legislative Council of NSW.
While tracing her incredibly inspiring life experiences to date, she shone a light on health inequity, felt particularly in border communities where different laws mean different access.
Her Jewish grandparents survived under the Nazi regime, many other relatives did not. And linking these past horrors to the present-day rise of neo-Nazi groups here in Australia should "chill us to our core". Indeed.
In a world that feels increasingly polarising, how refreshing to hear from a young, cisgender, bisexual, white, able-bodied woman who knows her privilege, and is using it to advance equity and human rights for all.
Her compassion shone through when she chose to thank her patients first and foremost, who, she said, can rest assured they're still being cared for, but in a different way. Her humility, intellect and passion for equity will help the NSW government path a better way forward. It will encourage us to work together on matters that affect all of us, including the climate crisis and reckoning with Australia's brutal past.
Rather than playing politics as usual using a divide and conquer approach, Dr Cohn implies that it is our diversity that makes our communities strong. Her inclusive voice is welcomed.
IN THE NEWS:
Well, let's take a look at two countries, one of them our nearest neighbours. In New Zealand they went one better than an "advisory" body, to instead having seats in Parliament that are only Maori seats, so no one else but an elected Maori can be in those government seats, maybe this would be an option you would prefer. In Canada they allow their First Nations total control of their direction in life with no interference from government, but they also have an advisory body to Parliament. In both countries this has proven to be a good thing.
As for Ms Ley, even her own party is divided, unlike the ALP, there is a growing number of LNP members who call themselves Liberals for Yes. After a decade of the LNP causing division amongst Aussies, why are they still trying to do it now and better yet why are so many people allowing it to continue?
This advisory panel has no power to change anything, but what it will do is finally allow full recognition of a people that have been on this land longer than most so-called civilised nations have been.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.