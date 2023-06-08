The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Wodonga Business Awards finalists revealed at function at The Lincoln

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated June 8 2023 - 8:26pm, first published 7:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business Edge Advisors' Celeste Peirce, The Real Florist's Renee Williams, Albury Business Connect's Deputy Chair Rebecca O'Brien, Business Women Albury Wodonga Chair Desiree Georgiou and Business Women Albury Wodonga Deputy Chair Felicity Cahill. Picture by Mark Jesser
Business Edge Advisors' Celeste Peirce, The Real Florist's Renee Williams, Albury Business Connect's Deputy Chair Rebecca O'Brien, Business Women Albury Wodonga Chair Desiree Georgiou and Business Women Albury Wodonga Deputy Chair Felicity Cahill. Picture by Mark Jesser

The finalists for this year's Albury Wodonga Business Awards have been revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.