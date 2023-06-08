Business Edge Advisors' Celeste Peirce, The Real Florist's Renee Williams, Albury Business Connect's Deputy Chair Rebecca O'Brien, Business Women Albury Wodonga Chair Desiree Georgiou and Business Women Albury Wodonga Deputy Chair Felicity Cahill. Picture by Mark Jesser
The finalists for this year's Albury Wodonga Business Awards have been revealed.
Albury Business Connect general manager Glen Robinson said "judges have certainly had their hands full" in narrowing the field down ahead of the winners being crowned on August 11.
"There was a raft of different businesses we are excited to showcase," he said.
"There are so many great initiatives that our region's businesses are working on.
"Taking the time to conduct a critical review of your business is just as valuable as being a finalist."
Squad CEO Kellie Howard. Picture by Mark Jesser
Outstanding business leader (35 years and over)
Andrea Pearce
Clayton Wood
Dan Fewster
Kellie Howard
Rebecca O'Brien
Renee Williams
Shane Walters
Outstanding young business leader (Under 35 years)
Anna Yang
Gavin James
Sonya McIntyre-Reid
Outstanding business in agriculture
Cofield Wines
Community Business Connect
Local Tree Care
Outstanding business in professional, financial and business services
Border Customs and Shipping
Business Edge Advisors
Dream Accounting + Business Advisory
Lightning IP
Linchpin Digital
Rooftop Media
Outstanding business in education and training
Kestrel Recruitment
PCYC
Squad Employment Training and HR
Shingleback Off Road owners Andrew and Kimberley Taylor (outstanding business in manufacturing finalists) at Thursday night's function at The Lincoln. Picture by Mark Jesser
Outstanding business in manufacturing
Billson's Brewery
Brie Corporate
Shingleback Off Road
Outstanding business in accommodation, hospitality and tourism
Albury Wodonga Apartments
Beechworth Lake Sambell Caravan Park
Billson's Brewery
The Boat Shed Lake Hume
Level One Wine Bar
Mantra Albury Hotel
Outstanding business in healthcare and social assistance award
AIIM Choices Pty Ltd
Albury Wodonga Regional Foodshare
Formulae
Junction Support Services
Mercy Connect
Social Plus
The Women's Centre for Health and Wellbeing, Albury/Wodonga
Outstanding business in construction and trade
BP Air Services
Gilchrist Property Group
Outstanding business in retail and personal services
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.