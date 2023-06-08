The Border Mail
Albury's Barry Young swaps Dean Street retail store for craft beer venture

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated June 8 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 5:00pm
Albury businessman Barry Young will soon leave his Dean Street shop, The Essential Ingredient, to focus on his new craft beer venture, Murray Towns Brewing Co at Gateway Island. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury businessman Barry Young says he has found the REAL essential ingredient - beer.

