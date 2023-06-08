Albury businessman Barry Young says he has found the REAL essential ingredient - beer.
He put his food and kitchen equipment retail outlet The Essential Ingredient on the market for $480,000 this week and said two local parties have already expressed strong interest.
Mr Young said when he sells the Dean Street business he's operated for seven years he will focus on his true love - making beer as co-founder of Murray Towns Brewing Co which produces craft beers aimed at the Albury-Wodonga market.
He said the new owners of his Dean Street business wouldn't be facing a life of "hard yakka", but, like brewing beer, the shop does require attention to detail.
"Running The Essential Ingredient is like any retail business, you've got to be on top of your stock and what you're offering, you've got to give it the attention it deserves.
"We're moving into winter, it is seasonal, there has been a lot of interest in home cooking so we sell a lot of frying pans, cast iron cookware, but it's a good mix of business because, of course, we also sell the ingredients.
"But running the place is certainly not something that is all consuming. I'm pretty confident, we already have some strong interest, locally and also interstate."
Beer-making, however, is all consuming and the seed for Mr Young's latest venture started in the most unlikely of places.
"I've grown up with beer on my life and I do remember the old days of drinking some home brews and thinking, oh my God, what a horrible drop," he said.
"But that's all changed now. This came about through COVID when two partners in the business, Jodie Lane and Andrew Heath, Jodie does all the home brewing and makes a brilliant beer so he'd invite us around on a Sunday, and we'd sit in his chook yard drinking it around a campfire.
"That's how the idea of starting a craft beer business started - we were originally going to call ourselves chook yard brewing."
Mr Young said if the sale The Essential Ingredient is successful, he would be "getting his hands dirty" with his brewing operations which, in September, will have a base next to The Lincoln at Gateway Island.
