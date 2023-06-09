As grief mounts over a spate of horrific car crashes in the Border region, road safety advocates are driving a push to boost the quality of driver training.
They say the 120 hours of supervision drivers need before obtaining a probationary licence should be conducted by people "who know what they're doing", rather than drivers "just being taught bad habits".
Drivers applying for a probationary licence in Victoria must hold a learner licence and log 120 hours of supervised driving by licensed drivers, not instructors, while in NSW applicants must have held a learner licence for 12 months.
Former owner of Border bus company Mylon Motorways, Bernie Mylon, said he was alarmed by recent fatal accidents in the region and, while not attributing blame to any of those cases, said the system "had been lacking for years".
"The police, more often than not, attribute speed as a contributing factor in most road accidents," Mr Mylon said. "In a lot of accidents the pace has very little to do with the cause of an accident - I suggest it's lack of training that is the main cause.
"A lot of kids just aren't taught properly, and a lot of adults driving on the road haven't been trained properly, so for those adults to train the kids is what is causing this problem.
"If parents teaching kids did a refresher course - for free - then they would be trained properly and they would be able to train their children to drive properly.
"Public roads are not a race track, I'm not advocating people ignore the speed limits, I'm just saying reducing speed limits is not necessarily the answer."
Mr Mylon called on the state government to subsidise training for adults to then supervise their charges properly during the 120-hour period.
"If these sessions were conducted by qualified driving instructors, it would be a win-win situation for everyone," he said. "The parents get a refresher - this would most likely be the only training they have received since receiving their licence.
"I am talking about being educated about the general hazards drivers will find on the road every day, and this includes other drivers.
"As it is at the moment, 120 hours of - in some cases - kids being taught bad habits is not going to help anyone and has created the situation we're in now."
Road Safe North East executive officer John Weinert said he agreed with Mr Mylon's proposal "in principle".
"The problem is drivers are taught how to pass a test, not how to drive safely," Mr Weinert said. "There is a program in place, L2P, that supports beginner drivers but this could be expanded,
"The 120 hours of supervised driving is working dramatically well compared to what we had before when that wasn't there. The stats show an incredible decrease in young people being involved in fatal crashes in the first 12 months to three years of their driving life."
RACV head of policy James Williams said the body also supported the idea.
"The proposal for government to support refresher courses for parents helping their learner children complete their 120 hours certainly has merit, and something worth investigating further," Mr Williams said.
The Victorian Transport Department has been contacted by The Border Mail.
